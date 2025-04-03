Europe reacts to the edge of Trump, von der leyen: “with duties disastrous but ready to respond”

The tear between the USA and the EU has consumed. The American president on the Italian night confirms the duties and returns to accuse Europe of having “mistreated” the USA. Overseas politicians and analyzes listen and evaluate. Gradually the reactions arrive. After an hour that of Meloni who is “forced” to tone the tones by criticizing the ally always defended, but it is at 5 in the morning that the replica of the President of the European Commission arrives, Ursula von der Leyen. The tone, at the press point in Samarkand (Uzbekistan) is Greve: a “hard blow to the economy” with “terrible consequences for millions of people around the world” but ensure: “We are ready to answer”.

Trump has established universal rates of 20% on products that come from the European Union. Ursula von der Leyen speaks of “a storm” but “our unity is our strength”, he underlines highlighting the need of Europe to remain compact in the reaction to the duties imposed by the American president Donald Trump. Decision for which it expresses “deep regret”.

The Universal Tariffs AnnoUondal by the Us Are A Major Blow to Business and Consumers Worldwide. Europe is prepared to respond. We’ll Always Protect Our Initests and Values.

We’re Also Ready to Engage. And to go from comparison to negotiation ↓ https://t.co/wbxqsn4zx7 – Ursula von der leyen (@vonderleyen) April 3, 2025

“Terrible consequences for millions of people”

“The announcement of President Trump to impose universal customs rates all over the world, including the European Union, represents a serious blow to the economy,” says Ursula von der Leyen. And he immediately speaks of the “immense consequences that the global economy will suffer massively. Uncertainty will increase dramatically and trigger the rise of further protectionism. The consequences will be terrible for millions of people all over the world, even for the most vulnerable countries, which are now subject to some of the highest US tariffs”.

According to Ursula von der Leyen: “The duties will be felt immediately. Millions of citizens will have to face higher food expenses. The drugs will cost more, as well as transport. Inflation will go up. And this is damaging in particular the most vulnerable citizens. All companies, large and small, will suffer from the first day. From greater uncertainty to the interruption of the gravous bureaucracy chains. To do business with the United States will increase drastically “.

“Ready to negotiate, but also to answer”

Ursula von der Leyen says “I agree with President Trump on the fact that others are unjustly taking advantage of the current rules and are ready to support any effort to adapt the global commercial system to the realities of the global economy”. But “resorting to rates as the first and last tool will not solve the problem. That’s why, from the beginning, we have always been ready to negotiate with the United States to remove the remaining barriers to transatlantic trade. At the same time, we are ready to respond”.

EU countermeasures to Trump’s duties

The president of the EU Commission explains that the first package of countermeasures in response to the rates on the steel is about to be completed and now we are preparing for further countermeasures to protect our interests and activities if the negotiations fail. We will also observe carefully what indirect effects could have these rates, because we cannot absorb global surcharge, nor will we accept dumping on our markets. We will always promote and defend our interests and values ​​and we will always take us for Europe.