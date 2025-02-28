Europe sides with Zelensky: “Your dignity honors the courage of the Ukrainian people”

The unprecedented clash between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump at the White House shocked the world. And he forced everyone to take sides: with Zelensky (and therefore Ukraine) or with the United States (and therefore, absurdly, with Russia). And the European Union has chosen without hesitation which side to stay on: with Zelensky.

“Your dignity honors the courage of the Ukrainian people”, wrote the three presidents in X, that of the European Council, Antonio Costa, that of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and that of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. The same message, the same words, at the same time, in English and Ukrainian, so that no one can have doubts about the compactness of the Community front. “Be strong, be courageous, be fearlessly. You are never alone, dear President Zelensky. We will continue to work with you for a just and lasting peace,” they promised the three.

The unprecedented clash

At the White House, in front of the world press, a clash had been staged never seen between two heads of state which, on paper, should be allied in a very delicate moment, like a war. Trump and his deputy JD Vance have tried to humiliate the Ukrainian leader, verbally assailing him with an unusual violence. First Vance told Zelensky that he was “disrespectful” for him to go to the oval study and present his case in front of the American media and asked to thank Trump for his leadership.

Trump then intervened saying to the Ukrainian leader of “not being in a good position right now” and that he would be “risking the third world war”. “Or make an agreement or we are out,” added the US president. “And if we are out, you will fight and I don’t think it will be nice.”

Zelensky responded with firmness and dignity, remembering that Ukrainians are fighting and dying because their country has been invaded. Remembering that Russia has already violated the fire agreement in the past and claiming that Putin cannot be trusted. But Trump continued to attack him with incredible anger and in the end the meeting then skipped, as the agreement was skipped so coveted by the United States to obtain the rare Ukrainian lands.

Europe sides

And the violence of the clash has forced everyone to take sides in what now seems like a situation from: or with Zelensky or against Zelensky. And against Zelensky means with Russia right now. Like it or not. The first to take sides without hesitation was the premier of Poland, one of the main historical allies of the USA in Europe. “Dear Zelensky. Dear Ukrainian friends. You are not alone,” President Donald Tusk wrote on X. Then gradually (almost) all the other European leaders were followed by him.

In Ukraine there is “An attacker, Russia” and a “people under attack”, said French President Emmanuel Macron with journalists, asking “respect for those who have fought from the beginning”. “Germany and our European allies are united alongside Ukraine and against Russian aggression. Ukraine can count on the unconditional support of Germany, Europe and other countries”, the German Foreign Minister Annana Baerbock has echoed him. “Ukraine, Spain is with you,” wrote the Spanish premier Pedro Sánchez on X.

Instead, Russia exulted. “For the first time, Trump said the truth in the face of the Cocainomaniac clown,” the former President Dmitri Medvedev, current number two of the Russian Security Council ironized. “The insolent pig has finally received a beautiful beating in the oval studio,” he continued referring to Zelensky.

Italy a little less

In Italy Salvini has not even thought of us twice to take sides, publishing a video of the clash to the White House and the writing: “Objective peace, enough with this war! Force Trump”. Instead, the comment of the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is cautious. “It is a moment of great tension, for this you have to keep your nerves, react with great calm and see what the evolution will be after this interview, which certainly did not go well”.

At the moment, no declaration at the moment at the moment. In any case, the things for the peace process wanted by the American president, imposed on Ukraine and Europe, do not put themselves well. Now the EU, if it wants to follow the words and support Ukraine, will have to prove it with the facts, and it will not be simple.

What to do will discuss leaders at the top organized by Keir Starmer in London on Sunday. The British premier had returned from Washington all Tronfio for the excellent outcome of his meeting with Trump, who had even tried by bringing him an invitation to the United Kingdom signed by King Carlo. His strategy of the soft line with the US president has now jumped. And he too will be forced to take sides. Whether it wants it or not.