Europe suspends sanctions to Syria: “Ready to reintroduce them without respect for minorities”

The European Union has decided to suspend a large part of the sanctions imposed against Syria of Bashar al Assad, to support the country now led by Ahmed Al-Sharaa (also known by the name of war Abu Mohammad al-Julani) in the reconstruction effort after the civil war. In particular, Brussels suspended the sectoral measures concerning energy (including oil, gas and electricity) and transport.

The EU also removed five financed institutions (Banca dell’Industria, Banca di Credito Popolare, Banca del Risparmio, Banca Agricola Cooperativa and Syrian Arab Airlines) from the list of sanctioned entities, in order to allow an influx of funding to the nation.

Some exemptions are then introduced to the prohibition to establish relationships between Syrian banks and western financial institutions, to allow transactions associated with energy and transport, as well as those necessary for humanitarian and reconstruction purposes. Finally, an exception to the ban on exporting luxury goods to Syria, for personal use, has also been foreseen.

The measures related to the Assad regime remain in force, for example those relating to chemical weapons and drug trafficking, together with other sectoral measures (weapon trade, double and military double use goods, equipment that can be used for internal repression purposes , software for interceptions and espionage, import/export of cultural heritage).

Sanctions only suspended

The penalties were currently only suspended, and not completely eliminated, to put pressure on the interim president of the country, al-Sharaa, and on the Islamist movement he led by him, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), which he has The Assad regime overturned, to respect the minorities and build a plural state.

“Our message has always been the same, even with the other regional actors, namely that any type of government must be all -inclusive and take into account all the different groups present in Syria,” said the high representative of the EU Kaja Kallas , on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council that approved the suspension to Brussels.

“Syria is a very diversified country with many, many groups. We are keeping an eye on this aspect. If everything does not go to the right direction, then we are also ready to reactivate the penalties,” Kallas warned.