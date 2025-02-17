European leaders in Paris, decide on Ukraine: Macron feels Trump on the phone

The new approach of the European Union to War in Ukraine begins today, on paper. French President Emmanuel Macron convened the main European leaders in Paris in the Elysée: at the top we are discussed on how to move after the moves of Donald Trump who proposed his personal “peace plan”. Giorgia Meloni will participate in the presence in the meeting, despite the doubts about the format and the initial hypothesis of a video connection. The countries present are some of the most committed to support for Kiev while in Saudi Arabia they are about to begin the official discussions between the United States and Russia.

Who is at the Paris summit

The first head of government to be welcomed by Macron at the headquarters of the French presidency was the British Keir Starmer, followed by the Dutch premier, Dick Schoof, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte and the EU leaders, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen are also at the Elisee. Light delay for the head of the Polish government Donald Tusk, the last to arrive.

The countries present are therefore Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom and Spain.

The Trump – Macron phone call before the summit and the meeting in Riad

The Elisha said that before the Paris summit, President Macron had a telephone interview with Donald Trump who lasted about twenty minutes. In the meantime, the United States has started a dialogue with Russia on the Ukrainian situation. After Trump’s phone calls to Putin and Zelensky, the discussions go on for presence in Riad, Saudi Arabia.

The meetings between US and Russian officials should not be seen as a “negotiation” on Ukraine, as underlined by a spokesperson for the American State Department in view of the interviews between the two countries.

“I don’t think people should see the meeting as something where details or progress will be developed, as a kind of negotiation,” said Tammy Bruce, adding that the President of the United States Donald Trump has commissioned the officials to “give Effectively followed “to the phone call with Vladimir Putin.

The hypothesis of European soldiers in Ukraine

On the eve of the Paris summit, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was ready to send troops to Ukraine if necessary to guarantee the safety of Great Britain and Europe.

Germany instead denied the availability to involve its army unless jointly with the United States. The same position was expressed by the Netherlands, while the Polish government has clearly declared that he will not send his troops to Ukraine even if he will continue to support his neighbor against Russia, said the Polish Prime Minister today before flying to Paris.

“Poland will support Ukraine as he has done so far: at the organizational level, based on our financial, humanitarian and military skills. We do not plan to send Polish soldiers in the Ukrainian territory,” said Donald Tusk to journalists. “We will not participate in scenarios in which American and European security policies diverge, for example in the event that European soldiers are deployed without full US involvement,” said the source ad AFP.

