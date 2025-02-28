European troops in Ukraine, Meloni in London in the decisive summit for peace

European leaders are looking for a new strategy to continue supporting Ukraine even in the case of a real hall of the United States of Donald Trump. To take stock of the situation and refine the next moves, British premier Keir Starmer invited over a dozen heads of state and government on Sunday in London.

The summit will serve to update the colleagues on the outcome of the meeting as soon as it happened in Washington with Trump, followed by what the American has had with Emmanuel Macron, but also to discuss hot themes such as that of sending peace troops in Ukraine in the event of the end of hostilities.

Macron meets Trump: “European troops in Ukraine to guarantee peace”

Allarogato Summit

Unlike the other mini summit organized by the French president, who had seen the participation of the United Kingdom leaders, Italy (Giorgia Meloni), Germany (Olaf Scholz), Poland (Donald Tusk), Spain (Pedro Sánchez), the Netherlands (Dick Schoof) and Denmark (puts FrederiKsen), the London meeting will be much wider. First of all, the Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky will be present and there will also be the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Starmer also invited the leaders of Norway, Finland, Sweden, Czech Republic and Romania. The secretary general of NATO, Mark Rutte, and the leaders of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa will also participate. The British Prime Minister will also have, before the summit in presence, a video call with the Baltic leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. In addition, he will meet Giorgia Meloni face to face before the start of the meeting.

Strengthen the position of Ukraine

Downing Street said that the summit will be the continuation of the Paris meeting and will focus on “strengthening the position of Ukraine, including continuous military support and greater economic pressure on Russia”. The summit will once again underline the need for a “strong and lasting agreement that guarantees permanent peace” and will discuss “the next steps in the planning of strong guarantees of security”. Stager, while reiterating that Ukraine must be part of any negotiation to end the three -year war with Russia, will also recognize “the need for Europe to do its part in the defense and go on for the good of collective security”.

This means that Europeans could be called firsthand to guarantee Ukraine’s security, considered inseparable by the collective one, sending peace troops in the country in the event of a peace agreement. A warm, very hot theme, on which I am above all France and kingdom united to push, but on which Italy has so far shown itself very cautious, if not skeptical.

The hypothesis of Italian soldiers in Ukraine, Salvini is not there: “talking about it now does not make sense”

We need the support of the USA

During yesterday’s interviews in the White House, Trump took on a softer tone on the Ukrainian crisis, but refused to make stops still on the security guarantees of the United States, which Europe instead needs. Both the meeting with Macron first and the one with Starmer then, however, seem to be served to reduce the distances between the two banks of the Atlantic, even if Trump remains unpredictable and his statements are not always followed by actions in line with his words.

But, like the one with the French leader, the meeting with the British leader also seems to have been a success. The winning approach to the US billionaire seems to be a mix of flattery and firmness, because the republican loves to be elapsed, but also appreciates the determination and strength in its interlocutors.

After the meeting with Starmer, for example, Trump was reminded of the accusation to Zelensky that he is a dictator, claiming that he did not remember that he had said it, and reiterated his commitment to respect article 5 of the NATO treaty, who requires the allies to defend a member of the alliance in the event of an attack. “I support him,” he said, adding, however, not to believe that there will be reasons for having to apply it.

Trump also said he believed that Vladimir Putin will respect a possible peace agreement with Ukraine. Europe, however, does not have the same trust and needs guarantees that, in case of need, the United States will be on its side. But in the meantime, he must prepare for the event of defending Ukraine (and herself) by itself.