"Even sexier": Prime Video reveals the release date of the sequel starring Diana Del Bufalo and Valentina Nappi

After the first announcement on the occasion of the presentation of the upcoming Made in Italy news last summer, today Prime Video has revealed the release date, the poster and the first images of Ancora Più Sexy, the new Italian film sequel to Pensati Sexy, released two years ago also on Prime, starring Diana Del Bufalo again alongside the hard film star Valentina Nappi. Here’s all the information on this new comedy.

How Pensati Sexy ended

The interview with Andreozzi, Del Bufalo and Nappi for Pensati Sexy

The cast of Even Sexier

The team from the first film is reunited, with Michela Andreozzi who (after having also participated in The Traitors) returns to direct the sequel, co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Fabula Pictures, about the tragicomic sentimental adventures of the protagonist Diana Del Bufalo, in the role of Maddalena Gentili, flanked by her irreverent guiding spirit, the porn star Valentina Nappi, and three new entries: Mario Ermito, Michele Rosiello and Filippo Bisciglia (the host of Tempation Island also at The Traitors). The cast is completed by Angela Finocchiaro (Grazia), Fabrizio Colica (Stefano), Ludovica Di Donato (Maria), Andrea Dianetti (Giuseppe) and Niccolò Senni (Tommaso), together with the new members Anna Galiena, Paolo Calabresi, Nini Salerno, Fabrizio Santucci and Nicola Jiang; Alessandro Tiberi and Raoul Bova do not return in this film. The film was written by Michela Andreozzi together with Daniela Delle Foglie, who also wrote the screenplay of the first film.

The plot of Even Sexier

The film resumes the story of Maddalena (Diana Del Bufalo) three years after her first, daring meeting with her guiding spirit: Valentina Nappi. This time, Maddalena’s life finally seems to be in its place: she is an established writer, happily engaged to Vanni, a loving partner and brilliant editor. But when Valentina suddenly reappears, ready to mess up the cards again, Maddalena finds herself questioning everything: her relationship, her certainties, and even the very idea of ​​happiness. The meeting with Bruno will be the final blow, pushing her to a new awareness: the perfect partner doesn’t exist. And maybe that’s okay.

When it comes out Even sexier

The Italian Original film will be released on Prime Video on Friday 12 June.

The images of the protagonists of the film