Everyone should see the series on the scammer Belle Gibson





We are amazed today of the Ferragnez case, one of the greatest and most powerful social deceptions that we have chosen to believe in recent years, but the lies online, the fake charity, the apparent perfect lives of the influencers have existed since the beginning of the social networks even if maybe there is We forgot about it.

And in a contemporaneity that does nothing but bomb us with fake news, scandals, reputations that collapse in favor of gossip and easy money, here comes Netflix to put the knife in the plague by launching Apple Cider Vinegar, a new powerful series, controversial and very interesting. On which topic? On fake news, on the fake charity, on the power and danger of influencers, reiterating how much, sometimes, we believe everything that is placed in front of our eyes without minimally porch the doubt if what we are seeing is true or not.

Netflix does all this with a series that raises the true story of the Australian Belle Gibson, a scammer, an influencer, a manipulator who has deceived millions of people pretending to have a terminal cancer and founding her entrepreneurial fortune on this lie. A timing, that of Netflix, which seems studied at the table but which, this time, is the result of pure randomness.

From 6 February you will find on the streaming platform a title that apparently will not tell you anything, but trust me because the six -episode miniseries Apple Cider Vinegar is ready to literally glue you to the screen. How come? Because it tells with a narrative power impressive the true story of a scam influencer set in the early 2000s.

The reasons why Apple Cider Vinegar will become your new obsession

The reasons why you should see this series are manifold, but let’s start with the first. Apple Cider Vinegar is a story of impressive current affairs despite being set more than twenty years ago. You will be surprised to ascertain how much we believe we have become immune to the psychological power of social networks and influencers when, in reality, we are more than ever subjugated.

But in addition to the reflection on the psychological manipulation of social networks and the most linked speech to medicine on the alternative treatments of serious diseases such as cancer, the beauty of Apple Cider Vinegar lies in the way in which the story is told and in a cast that really knows how to do the difference. With a brilliant and original script and a direction that always knows how to amaze and bewitched the viewer, this series captures heart and mind as few Netflix titles are able to do.

Strengthened by a witty and effective story structure that reveals personality and stories hand by hand, with very interesting breakage of fourth wall and excellent performances of its protagonists, primarily of Kaitlyn Dever (The Last of Us) which brilliantly plays the role of Belle Gibson, this series manages to enter underlines already after the first episode becoming more a necessity than a moment of leisure.

Apple Cider Vinegar is a powerful, bold, reckless title that will make a lot of talk about itself. And not only does he manage to entertain but becomes educational for an audience of any age. Do not be frightened by the fact that this series faces delicate and sad topics as the disease because it does it in such a brilliant tone that it makes vision intense but at the same time rhythmic and light.

Netflix, with the series on the true story of Belle Gibson, makes us open our eyes on many themes of our contemporaneity and reminds us in the form of a TV series which, sometimes, is better to turn off the mobile phone and watch who and what we have in front of the eyes which is much more real than a story or a post on Instagram.

VOTE: 8

The true story of Belle Gibson