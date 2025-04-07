Everything that does not return to the final of The White Lotus 3

On Monday 7 April, the eighth and last episode of The White Lotus 3, the dramatic anthological TV series conceived, written and directed by Mike White, was released on Sky and Now, simultaneously with the US output on HBO.

The mystery of the season was therefore revealed, of which as usual we had seen a hint at the beginning with the Rion that felt the shots and found a corpse in the resort pool. And so yes, we know who died and how, that is, who killed and why, but there are still several doubts, various dark areas and in general things that do not return to this ending: perhaps for some we will have the explanation in the next season, or to the definitive conclusion of the series, but for now we note them here in future memory after the summary of the final of The White Lotus 3.

The Ratliff storyline

Let’s go in order, starting from the Ratliff. The night in the Buddhist monastery with the little brother Lochlan made Piper understand that that life does not do it for her, because even if it costs her to admit it in reality she wants to continue living that luxury life to which she is used to from birth.

Mom Victoria is raised, unlike Tim who hoped that at least the daughter did not need money, and the fact that Lochy instead tells herself to give up the wealth only partially consoles him.

So he decides to poison the family members, excluding Lochlan, secretly giving them to drink a pina Colada with the seeds of the “suicide plant” inside growing nearby. But at the last he changes his mind and takes away the drinks from family members. Except that the next morning a protein mix is ​​made using the blender where pointed seeds remained and almost dies, but fortunately Tim finds his son and somehow manages to save him.

When the Ratliff family finds himself on the boat he resumes the phones in his hand, and then Tim understands that he can no longer postpone and begins to mention the financial crime that will most likely take him to prison. For the Ratliff, the season ends like this: they have nothing to do with shootings and violent deaths.

Belinda’s storyline

Let’s move on to the second storyline that could be involved in the murders seen at the beginning and instead not: that of Belinda. His son Zion convinces her not to refuse the Greg-Gary offer, and indeed to ask for a lot more money than the 100,000 dollars promised in exchange for silence on the hiding of the widower of Tanya. Belinda at the beginning is Renitent, but then he is convinced and indeed with a bluff he manages to persuade Greg to give it five million with whom he will be able to open the much desired entrepreneurial activity.

When the five million arrive, however, Belinda begins to rethink and decides to leave the next day Thailand with Zion, abandoning an incredulous pornchai who thought he could build a professional and sentimental life with her and instead greets her as she walks away in ferry in the last scene of this season. But if only at least at least even the dear Belinda is not the victim or executioner of the mysterious murders.

The storyline of Gary-Greg and Chloe

Just as they are therefore not involved neither Gary-Gg nor his girlfriend Chloe. For now, Greg seems to be safe in his secret hiding, after paying Belinda, and even if Saxon refused he will intend to find another young man who wants to have sex with Chloe while he looks excited.

Jaclyn’s storyline, Kate and Laurie

The circle narrows but leave Thailand without a scratch also the three friends Jaclyn, Kate and Laurie. The latter, after fortunately escaping Aleksei, who after having sex asked for 10,000 dollars for the “sick mother”, and the Russian girlfriend who wanted to make her skin, spends the last day reflecting on her life and understands that it is true that she must always find something you complain about, but from now on she will learn to appreciate the luck he has, starting with his friends ever. They return home more united than ever, but in the morning of departure they are involved in the highlight, even if indirectly.

Gaitok and Valentin’s storyline with Russian friends

And their Russian friends have nothing to do with it: Gaitok discovered that Valentin and his friends were the authors of the robbery at the resort jewelry, but Valentin would seem to have convinced Gaitok not to report them because otherwise they would end up deported and perhaps killed in Russia.

Gaitok has shown throughout the season of having a noble soul, even if this seems a bit like a weakness in the eyes of the beloved Mook, who would like it more ruthless and ambitious. And this is this thought that will move Gaitok at the decisive moment. But let’s get back a moment back.

Who kills who, how and why in the final of The White Lotus 3

Rick returned from Bangkok interrupting the desperate approach to Chelsea di Saxon, who for the girl has come to read books on meditation, which however will not abandon even after the definitive “pole in the face” immediately, and indeed perhaps he will come useful to understand what to do with his life when Dad Tim end up in prison.

In any case, Rick explains to Chelsea that he did not kill Jim Hollinger, the American husband of Sritala that Rick believes he killed his father, but told him what he thinks and threw him down from the chair, running away with a Frank who has lost any inhibitory brake again.

Rick is satisfied and at peace with himself, Chelsea is raised and happy and two seem to approach the happy ending. Except that Jim also returns to the Resort and faces Rick telling him that his mother was a drug addict and prostitute but also a liar because Rick’s father was certainly not a saint or one to be regretted.

The face traces all Rick’s anger, who tries to contact the Indian meditation teacher with whom he had confided but she refers him to later because he has to be with Rion, so when Rick sees Jim and Sritala from afar I approach Jaclyn for a photo with her awaits the moment when the body guards move a moment from Jim to go to kill him with his own gun.

Chelsea finds him and tries to make him give up reminding him of the promise of eternal love that he did just before but Rick is unstoppable. He approaches Jim, parades the gun and shoots two shots close to his chest.

Sritala is incredulous: “Why?” asks. “Because he killed my father” Rick replies, to which the mistress of the hotel reveals by surprise: “He is your father, he told me before”.

Rick is in shock but in the meantime they find Jim’s guards and a shooting begins: Rick kills them both but a shot of bodyguard mortally strikes Chelsea. Rick is upset and takes her in his arms to take her away, and it is at that moment that Gaitok arrives: Sritala orders him to shoot and kill Rick and he hesitates, but then he precisely thinks about Mook’s words and presses the trigger, hitting Rick behind him who falls lifeless with Chelsea in the swimming pool-stain of the hotel.

And even if their bodies are shown to us close and somehow stuck in one point, it is probably the body of Rick, and not that of a Jim bodyguard, the one that sees Zion at the beginning: reviewing the first episode, the corpse seems to wear a clear dress like that of Rick. And at least on this there are not many doubts, as well as on the fate of Gaitok who in the end we see amiably talking to Mook and then going to drive the car of Sritala, of which he evidently became the bodyguard obtaining the promotion so desired (from Mook) and therefore chasing away the thought of firing and changing the profession, also rejected by the head Lee Pek. But there are other details that do not return to this epilogue of The White Lotus 3.

The details not resolved in the final of The White Lotus 3

The first “lack” in this ending concerns the previous knowledge between Victoria Ratliff and Kate. If you remember, at the beginning Kate had approached Victoria saying that she had met her at a baby shower years before, but Victoria had abruptly denied and interrupted the explanation, then adding to Saxon that the actresses like Jaclyn are all prostitutes. This acredine and this refusal of wanting to admit previous knowledge find no explanation in the rest of the season: was it just an insignificant detail or will this storyline come back in some way?

Staying to the Ratliff it is also to be emphasized that in fact Tim only makes a hint to the problems they will meet soon, so we do not know what will happen to this family, but in fact this series almost never dwells on the fate of its characters.

However, another thing that clashes in this ending is the uncertainty about Belinda’s future: the sad gaze of Pornchai captured in the final moments makes us suspect, however, that we will see Belinda again and perhaps also his Thai-colllegal lover, in the future.

Moreover, we certainly cannot think that the story of Greg-gary closes here, with an attempt completed to corrupt Belinda to buy the silence on Thai hiding in exchange for five million dollars who who knows how they will be used. And above all, will Greg’s secret hold again, regardless (or not?) From Belinda?

We doubt that this is a “and lived always happy and happy” for the only recurring character in all three seasons of The White Lotus. But waiting to know what Mike White has in store for him, Greg-gary relaxes while Chloe looks for another boy to have sex in front of his partner.

And this, to close, is perhaps the most disturbing element of the final of The White Lotus 3. Because ok, in this case it must be said that “The Show Must Go On”, but Chloe that adapting a man to convince him to go to bed with her while Rick observes them is beyond a squalid way, because it seems that not only Greg but also Chloe is without humanity in doing this while not far away in a black bag. A friend of hers, Chelsea.

Because we can understand the detachment with which Jaclyn, Laurie and Kate leave after having dodged bullets, thanks to their renewed friendship; And of course Greg no longer amazes us. But Chloe who seduces a stranger seemed to us a detail in some way out of tune, unless you find explanation in The White Lotus 4.