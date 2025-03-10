Excluded from the presidential elections, the Filorusso candidate Georgescu announces appeal: “forward towards peace, freedom and democracy”

The exponent of the Romanian extreme right Calin Georgescu, excluded from the presidential elections, promises battle. The Romanian politician, who is investigated among other things for false financial statements and instigation against the Constitutional Order, will count the decision of the Central Electoral Office (BEC) at the Constitutional Court of Romania to reject his candidacy for the presidential elections of May for alleged Russian interference in the vote.

The Filorusso Georgescu will not be able to apply for the presidential elections: clashes with the police

We will go on up to the end. Peace, freedom and democracy “, said the Filorusso candidate in a video published on social networks, in which he appears next to the leader of the alliance for the Union of Romanians (Aur), George Simion, and the president of the Youth Party (Pot), Anamaria Gavrila. In the video message, Georgescu thanked the Romanian people for the support, after yesterday thousands of demonstrators went to the square where the demonstrators Violence, overwhelming police barriers, launching objects and bottles, and colliding with the police. 13 people were injured.

Because the Philorusso Georgescu was excluded from the elections

“In the next two or three days we will have to be very active. Follow the indications of the members of Pot and Aur, only through the unity will we leave this situation. We are with the candidate most voted by the Romanians.

Until the end “. The former high government official is currently at the head of the opinion polls with 40 percent of the preferences even after the Constitutional Court canceled the card just before the second round that should have been held in December.

Georgescu appealed against the cancellation, which was also criticized by Elon Musk and the Vice -President of the United States JD Vance, but his petitions have been rejected so far and presented his candidacy for the repetition of May last week. Yesterday, however, the central electoral office rejected “the independent candidacy” of the candidate Filorusso, following the cancellation of the December elections by the Constitutional Court. According to the Bec, the Court’s sentence made the exclusion of the candidate binding, which would not have respected the rules of the electoral procedure, thus violating the democratic principles.

Foreign interference in the Romanian election campaign, new tile on Georgescu

Georgescu is also at the center of an investigation for alleged illicit funding to his election campaign, with suspected Russian interference. On February 26, he was questioned by the police, while the authorities seized weapons, one million euros in cash and tickets for Russia. 27 people are investigated, and the former candidate must answer for six charges, including instigation against the constitutional order and support for extremist organizations.