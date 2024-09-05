Eyes to the sky for Saturn’s opposition on September 8: what it means and how to see it

It will be a month full of astronomical events that we have ahead of us, starting from Sunday, September 8, 2024when the planet Saturn will be found in opposition compared to the Earth. The “lord of the rings” will be found on that day in the Aquarius constellation, rising around the 7:40 PM And setting around the 06:30 in the morning, thus remaining visible throughout the night, an event resulting from the typical geometric configuration of the opposition. The event will naturally be visible to the naked eyealthough the use of good binoculars or a telescope is highly recommended to spot the characteristic rings, which at this time of year are visible almost edge-on from Earth.

What does “opposition” mean in astronomy?

The concept of opposition it is not absolute, but depends on the observer. The term opposition refers to a geometric configuration in which two planets, in this case Earth and Saturn, are ataligned on an imaginary line which connects them to the Sun. The configuration occurs when the Earth is between Saturn and the Sun along this imaginary line, with the two stars therefore separated by a 180 degree angle.

Schematic representation of the relative position of the Sun–Earth–outer planet (in this case Saturn) during opposition. Credits: me, CC BY–SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.



More precisely, the opposition of one celestial body to another refers to the moment in which the two bodies are located on the celestial sphere at 12h in right ascension of separation. In this case, Saturn is 12 hours in right ascension from the Sun, that is, it is on the opposite point of the celestial vault compared to the Sun, for this reason it will be visible all night. The opposite situation is instead defined conjunctionthat is, when the separation between the two bodies in right ascension is 0 and the planet is prospectively behind the Sunwhen seen from Earth.

It is important to specify that the configuration mentioned refers to the so-called outer planetsthat is, those that are further from the Sun than the Earth, namely Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. For the inner planetsthere will never be opposition, but there is talk of maximum east or west elongation.

How to Observe Saturn’s Opposition

Schematic representation of Saturn’s position in the sky during the opposition of September 8. Credits: Luca Tortorelli.



THE’September 8thSaturn will be in opposition in the Aquarius constellationThe star will rise in the direction east/southeast around the 7:40 PMwill pass through the meridian in southbound around theone and 10at a height of approximately 40 degrees on the horizon, and will set in the direction West/Southwest around the 06:30 in the morning. During the night it will also be accompanied by Mars and Jupiter, which however will rise only after midnight.

The moon Titan will be prospectively located near Saturn’s north pole on September 10th around 2 am. Credits: Stellarium.



No instruments are needed to observe Saturn, which will be visible to the naked eye given its high apparent brightness. However, we recommend the use of a good binoculars or of a small one telescopetools needed if you want to start to glimpse the typical rings of the planet. The latter are in this period visible Almost of cutting. Although not ideal, this configuration will allow us, only through a telescope, to observe TitanSaturn’s moon, rising for a perspective effect near the North Pole of the planet. It is important to specify, however, that this particular configuration will not occur on the 8th, but on September 10tharound the 2 at nighta show certainly not to be missed for astrophotography enthusiasts.