F1 GP Barhain, the report cards: glacial plestments, ordinary Ferrari, Red Bull Black Crisis





The Bahrain 2025 Grand Prix has not only shuffled the cards in the world championship ranking, but also highlighted some technical and emotional truths that begin to pass a little less underground. The first: perhaps it is appropriate not to consider flavors as a simple promise. McLaren’s pilot in Bahrain has shown that he is already a consolidated certainty. The second: Lando Norris is a leader who, however, can neither feel such nor prove such. Which makes the comparison within the McLaren even more interesting. But the third, perhaps, is the most shocking for the paddock and fans: Red Bull is in crisis. True. Deep. Structural.

Flatri, and not just McLaren

The triumph of floors on the Sakhir circuit was as evident as it is relentless. A victory in full and absolute control, managed by the pole up to the checkered flag, without a failure, without a smudging, without a real threat. In front of everyone, dictating the rhythm and pulling abundantly out of any comparison on the track and the delays of the after race that somehow redesigned the order of arrival.

The Australian confirms herself a full glacial pilot, compound, surgical. But this lap was also dominant. And it was inside an McLaren who, today, confirms the car to beat. If Norris had been able to exploit the potential, perhaps we would have witnessed an even more clear brace. Plastri’s victory is a clear victory, even more so, right on his teammate. Because even if Norris closes third, with a podium certain not to be thrown away, the budget is negative. Grilled penalty for incorrect positioning, approximate maneuvers, impatient overtaking, widespread nervousness. Weighed down by words that rumble as soon as the Englishman gets off the podium: “I don’t know what doesn’t work, I don’t know how to improve the feeling with the car”. Words that, at a time when the partner flies and the championship is obviously still to be decided open, they sound more like an alarm bell than as a simple outburst dictated by a little frustration.

Russell’s ambitions

Those who go to full speed is George Russell. Despite a Mercedes still in the reconstruction and adaptation phase, English brings home a second place of great value considering the technical problems that persecuted it in the last third of the race: electronic faults, brake-by-wire crazy, data that disappeared from the steering wheel. Yet Russell remained there, clinging to the wake of plestries, to defend his position from a piece of arrogant Norris, faster but also too approximate. The impression is that Russell is maturing in continuity, and that, if Mercedes will ever find the missing tenths, he could also become an interesting interlocutor for the heavy points.

Red Bull is sgasata

The question today is whether the one seen in Sakhir is still a stable worthy of the world title. The sixth place of Verstappen, although just mitigated by the final comeback on Gasly, is a result of a result of a management disaster rather than a debacle of the pilot. Pit stop problems (the KO light sensor, a rubber blocked at the second gearbox), a decidedly questionable strategy, chronic difficulties with the adherence and balance of the car. In Bahrain we can no longer talk about episodes: in three races, Verstappen has undergone a clear superiority of McLaren twice. But more heavy this time it ended up behind an alpine. The team convened a real “Crisis Meeting” in the after race. It is the signal that the kingdom of Milton Keynes creaks. And perhaps that the car is not the only problem to face.

The alpine has fun

On the other hand, one of the most beautiful stories in Bahrain comes from those who have little to lose and a lot to demonstrate: Pierre Gasly. Seventh at the finish after having long kept behind Verstappen, he fought with determination and lucidity, confirming that – as long as he had a decent machine – he can still say his. A complete performance, as a “team man”, in a finally credible alpine.

Lights and shadows of Ferrari

Charles Leclerc also leaves Sakhir with encouraging signals. Fourth in a weekend where Ferrari never shone on the race pace, he defended himself with his teeth from Norris and gave the impression of having found that technical and mental malice that often missed in 2024. More and more team, more and more reference than Maranello. There is some work to do, a lot because on the other side Lewis Hamilton remains an unknown. Fifth final place at the end of an orderly but also ordinary race, too far from its standards and a leading role. The problems of adaptation to the SF-25 are evident, and also in this case there is a fact that affects: for the third time Leclerc is in front of the former world champion.

Stories of rookie

Antonelli pays an unhappy strategy and the Safety Car, but in the first part of the race he still shows class flashes while finishing out of the points. Bearman, on the other hand, continues to surprise: last party, he closes in the top ten. All about a haas that suddenly seems reborn.

Bahrain confirms what could be a first and after compared to the recent past. With McLaren he commands with the leader you don’t expect and the Red Bull already forced to reassemble. Maybe we finally have a real championship again.

Report cards

Oscar Piastri – Vote 9

Impeccable. Manual weekend: pole position, perfect departure, Safety Car Management, Gomme management, race pace. There is not only one aspect that has not done well. But what impresses is coldness: he guides like an veteran, communicates as a leader, already thinks as a champion. Two seasonal wins out of four races. In silence, McLaren is taking in hand. And perhaps also the World Cup.

George Russell – Vote 9

It is no longer an underestimated and not even one to be underestimated. It manages 23 laps with soft tires against opponents traveling on more performing compounds with a car that loses data and a pedal that creases. He keeps Norris at Bada, caresses the highest podium and shows an awareness of champion. Mercedes thanks what seems to have become the man of Providence, with three podiums in four races.

Lando Norris – 5.5 vote

The podium masks a weekend to forget and more negative than it seems in terms of collected points. A messy qualification aggravated by a penalty taken with a childhood instinct. It also convinces little in the role he prefers, the aggressive one, perhaps also because of a feeling with his Mlann which is not that of last year. It has the most competitive car – SUC This is no doubt – but traveling braked.

Charles Leclerc – Vote 7.5

Ferrari is not at the level of McLaren and Mercedes, but Leclerc pushes her with anger and fierce determination perhaps to its limits. Excellent qualification, more than good also the race that always sees it under pressure up to the flag. He is taking the team, called the strategy, does not accept compromises. Perhaps the Leclerc, if not better, more convincing for a few months now.

Lewis Hamilton – Vote 6

There is an abyss between the champion who arrived in Maranello between fanfare and poster and the pilot on the track, which still struggles to trust the SF-25. But compared to the latest releases, there is a positive sign: clean comeback, constant step, good management. It is not enough to significantly affect but it is still something.

Max Verstappen – Vote 7

Red Bull is in crisis. Not him. Which does what it can on a frankly unwatchable and pessimally managed machine from the pits between disastrous pit stops, indecipherable strategy and a latent balance. Verstappen floats with difficulty and despite everything he manages to mock an excellent Gasly on the last lap.

Pierre Gasly – Vote 7.5

From the point of view it is certainly the man of the day. Strong part, keeps Verstappen behind half the race, holds up with an alpine that, on paper, should not stand he is fighting. Finally incisive, combative, effective. Certainly a recognized talent pilot who needed a confirmation: useful to him and the car.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli – Vote 6.5

Sin. Exciting his overtaking on Verstappen who concretizes a really brilliant first part of the race, also daughter of an excellent qualifying session. Safety Car takes away another access in the points area but in the final he loses some of that rhythm that he had amused in the first thirty laps. Ah, he would be 18 years old …

Oliver Bearman – Vote 8

Third consecutive placement in top ten for the Haas Rookie. Recovered from a last on the grid. It makes no mistakes, it manages to be great, it also defends well under pressure. Another brick to become Ferrari’s future when the time is.

Yuki Tsunoda – Vote 6.5

Bring home the first points as a starter Red Bull. Clean, centered weekend, without smudges. It does not have the rhythm of the best, but holds the comparison and holds behind more experienced opponents. Start showing that you deserve the seat even if you need greater continuity.

Liam Lawson – Vote 4.5

Another weekend to forget. Multiple penalties, embarrassing rhythm compared to partner Hadjar. After the downgrading from Red Bull to Racing Bulls, he cannot get up. So he really risks getting out of the tour before time.

Fernando Alonso – Vote 6

Survives. Aston Martin has returned a disaster and he does what he can. No flicker, but at least no rupture of the steering wheel this time. If really 2025 will be his last year, it is to be hoped for a car that allows him a a little less demeaning farewell.

Carlos Sainz – Vote 5

Also for him a nightmare weekend. Discreet qualification that sees him disappear in the race rhythm. Then a contact irreparably damages his Williams.