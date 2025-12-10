F1, the film with Brad Pitt on Apple TV: the cast, the plot and when it comes out

Culture

F1, the film with Brad Pitt on Apple TV: the cast, the plot and when it comes out

The highest-grossing sports film in history arrives in streaming. Apple TV announces F1: The Moviethe title directed by Joseph Kosinski and filmed during the real Grand Prix weekends with a top-notch cast. Here’s everything you need to know.

F1: The film, previews of the plot

Known as “the greatest promise ever realized”, says the film’s synopsis, Sonny Hayes was the most crystalline talent of Formula 1 in the 90s, until an accident on the track threatened to end his career. Thirty years later, Sonny supports himself as a mercenary driver when he is approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes, owner of a struggling and on the verge of bankruptcy Formula 1 team. Ruben manages to convince Sonny to return to Formula 1 as a last hope to save the team and establish himself as the best driver in the world. Sonny will race alongside Joshua Pearce, a young rookie talent determined to dictate his rules within the team. But as the engines roar, the past resurfaces and Sonny realizes that your teammate represents your fiercest competition – and the road to redemption is one you can’t travel alone.

F1: The film, the cast

The film’s cast includes Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Kim Bodnia.

F1: The film, the production

The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Joseph Kosinski, Lewis Hamilton, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman.

F1: The film, when it comes out

The film debuts streaming on Apple TV on December 12, 2025.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
F1, the film with Brad Pitt on Apple TV: the cast, the plot and when it comes out
What happens to the human body with tattoos: here’s how they are done
Australia bans social media for people under 16, it is the first country in the world: reasons and doubts