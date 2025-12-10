F1, the film with Brad Pitt on Apple TV: the cast, the plot and when it comes out

The highest-grossing sports film in history arrives in streaming. Apple TV announces F1: The Moviethe title directed by Joseph Kosinski and filmed during the real Grand Prix weekends with a top-notch cast. Here’s everything you need to know.

F1: The film, previews of the plot

Known as “the greatest promise ever realized”, says the film’s synopsis, Sonny Hayes was the most crystalline talent of Formula 1 in the 90s, until an accident on the track threatened to end his career. Thirty years later, Sonny supports himself as a mercenary driver when he is approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes, owner of a struggling and on the verge of bankruptcy Formula 1 team. Ruben manages to convince Sonny to return to Formula 1 as a last hope to save the team and establish himself as the best driver in the world. Sonny will race alongside Joshua Pearce, a young rookie talent determined to dictate his rules within the team. But as the engines roar, the past resurfaces and Sonny realizes that your teammate represents your fiercest competition – and the road to redemption is one you can’t travel alone.

F1: The film, the cast

The film’s cast includes Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Kim Bodnia.

F1: The film, the production

The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Joseph Kosinski, Lewis Hamilton, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman.

F1: The film, when it comes out

The film debuts streaming on Apple TV on December 12, 2025.