Fabrizio Corona at the theater, the suspicion on Malgioglio and the other gossip to read on the weekend

Culture

Fabrizio Corona at the theater, the suspicion on Malgioglio and the other gossip to read on the weekend

Fabrizio Corona at the theater, the suspicion on Malgioglio and the other gossip to read on the weekend

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Fabrizio Corona at the theater, the suspicion on Malgioglio and the other gossip to read on the weekend
Can memories be grafted as in inception? No, but it is possible to manipulate memory
Loading the smartphone at night hurts? Let’s dispel some myths