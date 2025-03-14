Fabrizio Corona at the theater, the suspicion on Malgioglio and the other gossip to read on the weekend





Dear readers and dear readers, welcome! Our weekly appointment with “Facts”, our high -gossip column, will also keep you company this weekend.

Unfortunately, the world of entertainment has lived complex days given the mourning of the last few days.

The death of Pietro Genuardi and Giovanni Paoli

After Eleonora Giorgi, the world of entertainment has cried in these days the death of Giovanni Paoli, son of Gino Paoli and director of Dillinger News, the information site of Fabrizio Corona, and Pietro Genuardi.

The historical actor of one hundred showcases and the paradise of the ladies was only 62 years old. Last year, in October, he had had to abandon the set of paradise to devote himself totally to care for a blood disease. On Christmas Eve, his latest update and message of hope: “The second cycle of therapies ended and at present, with the total remission of the blasts (sick blood cells) they are currently healthy” wrote the actor from the hospital’s blood department, then explaining that the medical protocol provided for a third cycle of care for “the complete ablation of my core to make it favorable to accept that of the donor”. It is not known whether the actor was then subjected to the marrow donation or not. “If everything goes well from the medical point of view it will be faith and a pinch of luck to prevent the disease from recurring. But I don’t give up and I am optimistic”. A message that, read now, breaks the heart. Particularly moving the words of his wife, Linda Ascierto: “Forever beyond the borders of the soul. You will be my smile, my sun, my great love. I told you I love you every day of my life and I will continue to do it … because love does not die my life. Stringimi strong and we walk together”

To take away Giovanni a heart attack at only 60 years of age. A sudden death that shocked his family. The first to speak of him was Amanda Sandrelli, Giovanni’s sister born from Paoli’s secret love for the actress Stefania Sandrelli. Yes, the two were brothers, born a few months later, but of different mothers. Giovanni was the son of Anna Fabbri, the songwriter’s wife. “I grew up with John from 8 to 13 years old, we were always stuck, we slept in two bunk beds, we were together from morning to evening. When you are so tied to someone in the years of growth, you know the heart thoroughly. He knew mine,” said Amanda.

Pietro Genuardi, the heartbreaking farewell of his wife died: “Love does not die, my life”

The son of Gino Paoli died, his sister Amanda Sandrelli speaks: “We were happy, a sudden heart attack”

Franco Lucia, the Porsche and the words on Chiara Ferragni

Once again, the Ferragnex ended up at the center of media attention. Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have left each other for more than a year and in the meantime they had a good thing to do between Amori, Paparazzi and Fabrizio Corona. This time, the financial news concerning the companies of Ferry (who sail in stormy waters), and then Franco Lucia, the father of Fedez, reported them before the spotlight.

Leone’s grandfather and Vittoria discovered Cuoco during the Pandemic, and only a few weeks ago he published his first recipe book. For the occasion, he was interviewed by the weekly Today To which he spoke for the first time of the former daughter -in -law, revealing in what relationships the families are after the divorce. No word out of place, he limited himself to declaring that the relationships “are friendly. It is Leo and Vitto’s mother”. An unassailable phrase.

Lucia then spoke of her life, of goldsmith work and the decision to be a warehouse worker until retirement. Fedez, who when the company where his father closed closed had already become rich and famous, had proposed to pay him the contributions to immediately access the pension. Franco refused, however, did not give up luxury: “When the goldsmith company closed my doors I went to be a warehouse worker. Maybe I happened to come with the Porsche lent by faith, but I always did my duty”. What was that song like? Ah yes, “Communists with Rolex”.

Franco Lucia, Fedez’s father: “I was doing the warehouse worker, but I went to work in Porsche. For Federico I was so afraid”

Franco Lucia, Fedez’s father, speaks for the first time of Chiara Ferragni (after the divorce)

Cristiano Malgioglio and the mystery of flight to Türkiye

Cristiano Malgioglio’s journey to Istanbul is wrapped in mystery. Nobody knows what the lyricist in Türkiye really is doing. Heart or aesthetic issues? The doubt arises because Malgioglio made his traces lose. To the closest collaborators he said the bare minimum: “I take a few days off and take advantage of it to spend some time with my Turkish boyfriend”. Who is his sweet half is still a mystery, and also for this reason in the Milanese salons it is rumored that these continuous journeys of Cristiano in Türkiye are linked to aesthetic retouches. That Cristiano takes care of it is particularly known and clearly visible, however, he has never revealed that he has made use of external helps … who knows if in the next working commitments we will see him more pulled than usual …

Cristiano Malgioglio flies to Türkiye but “traces are lost”: it would be in the clinic

Carlo Conti common man

Carlo Conti loves to go fishing, go on vacation with friends ever, accompany his son to football games and bring breakfast to bed to his wife, Francesca Vaccaro. We know this because Conti often talks about his normal habits in the interviews. He chose to reduce work commitments to be able to stay at home, in Florence, and dedicate himself to the family. Probably also for this reason he chose not to lead, for the first time after seven years, the next David di Donatello. “Too many commitments on TV,” said the presenter, back from the important Sanremo success. A luxury for a few.

Francesca was joke about the ‘crazy’ life of the world’s worldly life. On the occasion of the 64 years of accounts, Vaccaro posted on Instagram a carousel of images that immortalize the husband in elegant pajamas, with the eyelids closed to “rest his eyes” on the sofa, crushed with their dog and obviously embraced to their son Matthew. Situations common to the daily life of many of us, only that Carlo Conti as much as he can act as a ‘common’ man, is not.

Carlo Conti turns the years, his wife posts unpublished photos: “Here is your frenetic social life”

Pier Silvi also have a social life

Silvia Toffanin and Pier Silvio Berlusconi flee from the showbiz spotlight. They prefer the candlelight of the restaurant in the Gulf of Tigullio, which has been hosting them for years for the occasions to be celebrated. However, even those who love to be in the shade every now and then gives in. In fact Silvia and Pier Silvio were paparazzi while they made an aperitif with Clemente Russo and his wife, Laura Maddaloni, after the victory in the ring of his son Lorenzo Mattia. Clemente is the coach of the house champion Berlusconi. After the sixth consecutive victory Silvia and Consorte were unable to do anything but give in to a glass of wine. Cin cin!

Silvia Toffanin and Pier Silvio, the couple never so socially: the photos at the evening of Genoa

Gossippini

The evil of living by Vittorio Sgarbi

Vittorio Sgarbi is not good. The art critic, always known for its hard and not very flexible character, said she suffers from depression. “I lost several kilos. I struggle in everything. I can still work again”, he who has always slept a little now finds a refuge only in the bed. “As we have the body so there are the shadows of the mind, of thoughts, ghosts that are with us and that I cannot remove”, he confided to Robinson, the insert of the Republic.

To buy you start

Raffaella Carrà’s house doesn’t want to buy anyone. The price was lowered, by two million and 100 thousand to one million and 900 thousand, but it was not enough. Now his grandchildren would seem interested in renovating and dividing it into multiple apartments, so as to have more sales chance …

The hunchback

He is making the show that Corona is carrying around Italy is speaking, and not a little. Insults aimed at well -known names of the Italian show such as Gino Paoli, Elodie, Selvaggia Lucarelli, Achille Lauro, then blasphemies and sexual allusions, all seasoned with that way of doing that many knows how to be enchanted. The social networks arose against him, some spectators – who had paid – lashed out against the theater that hosted the Coronian show. The theater, which legitimately chose to host Corona, had to apologize. It’s all a paradox.

Those who blame the press of Corona’s success, in my opinion did not understand that the problem is another. And it shows the fact that his videos on YouTube and Tiktok have millions of views. However, theseuns would have been there, regardless of the media coverage. How come people, even very young, see an example in crown? Unfortunately, the point revolves around success and money. Corona shows himself as a survivor to prison, indeed as one who by now the law puts it in the pocket. He mocks, smokes the cigar on the stage of a theater – smoking inside is forbidden of public places is from 2003 – shows on social networks the alternative methods to the ‘classics’ (and tiring) works to earn, indeed to ‘become rich’ in a short time. A sort of messy of escapade. The bad guy of whom everyone falls in love in films and TV series, only that this is true life. To remove the scepter in Corona the first step is not to buy the tickets of his shows anymore, not subscribe to his exclusive content, do not buy his books. Do not praise him. Until Corona will have spectators will have stages – even virtual – from which to spread the verb.

Gino Paoli, Elodie, Selvaggia Lucarelli: Fabrizio Corona, out of control, insults everyone at the theater