Fallout 2, Macaulay Culkin joins the cast of the next season of the series

The cast of Fallout 2, the Prime Video TV series based on the video games of the same name and which has already achieved extraordinary success with the first season, is enriched with a name well known to the general public, that of Macaulay Culkin.

According to the American magazine Deadline, in fact, the legendary actor who became a world star at the age of 10 thanks to the film Home Alone is joining the cast of the next (already confirmed for some time) season of the series produced by Mr and Mrs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

In Fallout 2 the protagonists will still be Ella Purnell as Lucy, Aaron Moten as Maximus and Walton Goggins as the Ghoul. With them there will be Culkin, who according to what Deadline reports will be a “crazy and somewhat brilliant” recurring character.

What Fallout 2 will be about

According to fans of Fallout video games, in the last scene you can clearly see the skyline of New Vegas, which is the main setting of Fallout: New Vegas, a game released in 2010.

However, it must be considered that the first season did not adapt any game in particular, rather presenting new characters. So, it could also be that Fallout 2 is not the specific adaptation of Fallout: New Vegas.