Fallout 2, unveiled the release period of the new season

First videos revealed the month in which Fallout 2 will be released. After the great and immediate success of the first season of the TV series inspired by the homonymous video games, the first videos had officially announced the renewal for the second season. And now, in announcing the release date of the new season, Prime has also confirmed the renewal for season 3.

So if you saw Fallout, you liked how it liked us and you saw it until the end, here is the release date of Fallout 2 and other information and hypotheses available currently.

Fallout 2, the first hypotheses on the plot

On this the historical enthusiasts of Fallout’s role -playing video games have clear ideas: in the last scene of the first season you can clearly see the Skyline of New Vegas, or the main setting of Fallout: New Vegas, a game released in 2010.

However, it must be considered that the first season has not adapted any game in particular, indeed presenting unpublished characters. Therefore, it could also be that Fallout 2 It is not the specific adaptation of Fallout: New Vegas.

When Fallout 2 will come out

As announced at Amazon’s Upfront, Fallout 2 will be released on Prime Videos in December 2025.