Fallout, the first video renews the series for season 3 and reveals the month of release of the second

Good news for Fallout fans, the TV series Prime Video taken from the homonymous series of video games. Amazon’s streaming platform, in fact, confirmed the series for the third season, when the second has to come out. And speaking of Fallout 2, it has been revealed that December will be the month in which the new highly anticipated season will be released, which comes after success – over 100 million spectators all over the world – of the first season of the series produced by Kilter Films, with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy as Executive Producer together with Geneva Robertson -Dworet and Graham Wagner, the creators and showrunners of the series.

What Fallout is about

Based on one of the greatest video game franchises of all time, Fallout is the story of those who have and those who do not have in a world where nothing left remained. 200 years after the apocalypse, the peaceful inhabitants of the luxurious anti -anti -dowry shelters are forced to return to the infernal landscape contaminated by the radiation that their ancestors have left behind and with amazement they discover that to wait for them there is an incredibly complex universe, cheerfully bizarre and extremely violent.

The cast of the series

The series features Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation – beyond freedom, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gestones), Kyle Maclachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (the King of Staten Island) and Frances Turner (The The Boys). In the second season there will also be Macaulay Culkin.

Fallout is produced by Kilter Films and sees Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham as an executive producer. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are also Executive Producer, as well as creators and showrunners. Todd Howard, of Bethesda Game Studios, is Executive Producer together with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films are producers alongside Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.