Farewell to Gay Pride in Hungary: facial recognition and fines of 500 euros for those who participate

New, heavy tight on the rights of LGBT+ people in Hungary. Budapest’s parliament has approved a constitutional reform that significantly narrows the civil freedoms of the nation by prohibiting, among other things, also participation in Gay Pride.

The text of the 15th amendment, wanted by the Fidesz party of Viktor Orban and approved with a majority of two thirds thanks to the support of the radical right, modifies the rules on the assemblies to make the organization or participation in events that violate the controversial legislation on “gay propaganda”, or the legislation on the protection of childhood, which prohibits the “representation or promotion” of homosexuality to minors of 18 years.

Budapest Pride prohibited

Now also public events will be considered a violation of this rule, which already prohibits any LGBT+ content on television, films, advertising and literature accessible to minors. To identify people who participate in prohibited events, such as the popular Budapest Pride that attracts tens of thousands of people every year, authorities will be able to use facial recognition technologies and issue fines of up to 500 euros.

🚨 Breaking: Hungary’s National Assembly Has passeed the 15th Amendment to the Fundamental Law. The Sweeping Changes Prioritize Children’s Rights, Biological Gender in Law, Protect The Right To Cash Payments, and Allaw New SafeGuards for National Citizenship and Community … pic.twitter.com/gdbbmoshgw – Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) April 14, 2025

The rights of children ‘prevail’

Some legal experts had argued that such restriction of the right of meeting would violate the Hungarian Constitution. To align the prohibition of Pride to constitutional protections, the amendment establishes that the rights of children to moral, physical and spiritual development prevail over any other fundamental right, with the exception of the right to life, including the right to meet peacefully.

The government considers this modification as “a constitutional safeguard against ideological influences that threaten the well -being of children, in particular in the context of events such as the Pride parades”, explained the spokesman for the executive Zoltan Kovacs in a tweet.

Canceled gender identity

Changes to the fundamental law also concern gender definition. “The sex of a person at birth is a biological feature and can be male or female”, reads the approved text, which establishes that for this reason the sex is immutable. With this new amendment, therefore any hope of legal recognition is eliminated for trans and intersex people.

Also close on citizenship

Another aspect of the text concerns the defense of national sovereignty against alleged foreign interference. The reform of the Constitution provides for the possibility of suspending the citizenship of Hungarian citizens with double citizenship, if a threat to national security are considered. There is a maximum period of ten years, with the possibility of expulsion for those who reside in Hungary.

“This modification is part of a wider effort to counteract those that officials describe as political pressure networks financed by abroad that undermine Hungarian democracy and sovereignty,” Kovacs said in his tweet. The reference, although not explicit, is to organizations such as the Open Society Foundations of the US billionaire of Hungarian origins George Soros.

Orban looks to 2026

Orban, in power since 2010, is preparing in the 2026 elections with an economy in difficulty and a new opposition party in strong growth in the polls. According to some analysts, the constitutional amendments are part of the political campaign of the Magiaro Premier to strengthen its electoral base and also attract the votes of the far right. Orban has committed himself to repressing foreign funding for independent media and non -governmental organizations in Hungary, while intensifying his campaign against LGBT+communities.