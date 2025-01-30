Ferragnez, in the end the charity was more true





“Good morning, good evening and goodnight”. Thus ends the fable of the Ferragnez, provided that this is really the final chapter of a family saga that is passionate – or at least intrigues – millions of Italians (there are those who admit it and those who mind). Like a huge Truman Show, where today – paradoxically – we discover that Truman was, at the mercy, albeit not as protagonists, of a show created artfully in a CityLife penthouse.

Was everything fake what we saw H24, for years, immortalized and given to social media? It is the question that many are asked after the ‘Franco’ (mah) of Corona towards Fedez, pityless disgrace, but above all after the words of Chiara Ferragni on the betrayals of the ex -husband and 7 years together who have not been Exactly fairytale as they always have instagrammato. The answer seems almost obvious, and there are even those who now come to question also the songs that Fedez had dedicated to his wife, starting to think that perhaps the muse has always been the other.

A reversal that crumbles a modern soap opera, 2.0, to which we all believed and of which we all doubt today, from tears to marriage during the promises to those paid in a hospital bed, even heavier. The door against the background of the set that for decency should not have found us.

So, in the end, what remains intact today of the Ferragnez, ironically, is the charity made (and made format also that): the 3 million euros collected thanks to a campaign launched on social media during the pandemic, used to enhance the Intensive care department at the San Raffaele Hospital, which earned him the Ambrogino d’oro – maximum city honor in Milan who, despite all the controversies, have never revoked – in addition to the unparalleled return of image converted into esteem and contracts millionaires, the same disappeared a few years later, but this time precisely because of the charity. Maybe – “Think you”, someone would say – the truest thing about this absurd show.