Ferragni pregnant, Corona visionary, Belen lesbian and other gossip to read over the weekend





Happy New Year, dear readers. Here we are at the first appointment of 2025 with “Fatti Their”, the weekly column with a high gossip rate that will keep you informed over the next 12 months on all the juiciest gossip.

The first question to start with is just one: will 2025 really be a shitty year? For Angelo Sotgiu, the Angel of the “Rich and Poor”, it started with one word too many, precisely ca**o, pronounced at the stroke of midnight from the stage of the Year to Come. Let’s hope that, all things considered, the duo no longer find themselves “poor”, given the slip-up on live TV and the fool they made with all the entertainment workers. For someone else (Fedez) it started with a nice drip of vitamins: maybe the rapper didn’t make the wrong choice. After 30 we would all need a tonic drink or we could also call it a “Greek drink” quoting the Disney animated film Hercules. Yes, of course, in that case Pain and Panic had to, on Hades’ commission, destroy the strength of the little demigod, but having failed to do so, we could give it a new meaning.

Enough chatter: let’s dive into this mega summary that will combine the latest events of 2024 with the beginning of 2025. Happy reading gossip addicts.

New Year’s Eve, what damage!

It’s impossible not to start from them: the Rich and the Poor and that “open the microphone to me, dickheads” that resonated in the homes of the 4 million Italians, who were following “The Year to Come” on Rai1. Marco Liorni, the host, promptly apologized, but the damage had already been done. Angelo Sotgiu’s omelette has turned into the first meme of the year, and if we also add the phallic shape of the stage to his unfortunate phrase (for which he apologized), the dire prediction for the next 12 months might not be so risky. Summing up a year that has just begun is not a great idea: is there still hope?

Angelo dei Ricchi e Poveri breaks the silence after the insults live and explains what happened

The stage of the Year to Come has a particular shape: the comments are viral

Ferragni and the suspicious visit (with the shadow of Corona), Fedez’s New Year’s Eve

While Fedez was undergoing a vitamin drip with his group of friends in St Barth (and thinking of Selvaggia Lucarelli), Chiara Ferragni was with her children and perhaps with Giovanni Tronchetti Provera. At the moment no photos of them together have been released yet, but other photos have been published and yes, they are particularly hot. Chiara was spotted by paparazzi while she was walking, “escorted by her bodyguards”, as she headed to the Milan Mangiagalli maternity clinic, the same one where Vittoria, the second daughter she had with Fedez, was born in 2021. There, she stayed for over an hour and then went to the lawyer. Chiara, writes the magazine, did not want to comment. However, in the minds of those who know Fabrizio Corona’s premonition, his words echo: “By April 2025, Chiara Ferragni and Provera will announce that they are expecting a child”. Could the former king of the paparazzi be right?

Fedez’s New Year’s Eve: first the infusions with friends and then at the disco

Is Chiara Ferragni pregnant? Photos appear outside a maternity clinic

Belen announces her conversion

During the delivery of the Tapiro, Belen Rodriguez left Valerio Staffelli speechless by announcing that she will become a lesbian. Enough men, enough problems with the male sex: Rodriguez has decided to change. Whether it was ironic or not doesn’t matter because the presenter – who returned to the small screen with “Love Tested” – was highly criticized for announcing this decision. Not for the decision in and of itself but more for the choice to say it on TV, given that she is a mother. Whether the conversion will take place or not is impossible to say at the moment, certainly the faith in men in this historical moment of her life seems to be wavering and who knows if she really finds shelter in the sacred vulva.

Totally changing the subject but remaining in the Rodriguez family: Gustavo, the father of Belen, Cecilia and Jeremias, was discharged from the major burns department of the Niguarda hospital in Milan after about a month of hospitalization. Last December 5th he was involved in a fire that broke out in a warehouse in Gallarate.

“I’m becoming a lesbian.” Belen leaves Staffelli speechless and criticism rains down

Blasi, Totti and Berlusconi

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi have chosen two very hot destinations to welcome the new year. The former footballer is with his three children, Noemi Bocchi and her two children; while Blasi is with her boyfriend Bastian Muller. They both enjoy their new life. Totti shares love songs and Ilary is ready to welcome comments that will go viral on the TV series which will be released on Netflix in a few days. “Ilary”, this is the nomen omen of the series, will tell the story of the presenter’s new life. The children and her ex will be excluded and there will instead be space for friendships and family.

It was precisely the promotion of “Ilary” that allowed her to clarify the ‘dispute with Pier Silvio Berlusconi’ issue once and for all. In reality, Blasi used an interesting stratagem: he only commented on the part of the gossip that referred to possible friction with Silvia Toffanin, the Mediaset CEO’s partner and his great friend, without going into the merits of the alleged disagreement he had with Berlusconi jr. Maybe.

Ilary Blasi talks about her children’s reaction to her engagement with Bastian Muller (and the name little Isabel gave him)

Ilary Blasi, the truth about the dispute with Berlusconi and Silvia Toffanin: now she speaks

Totti, father and boyfriend in love: the photos with his children and the dedication to Noemi

The gossippins

The Pernicceros

Bianca Guaccero and Giovanni Pernice welcomed the new year in the shadow of Bing Ben. The historic London clock has marked the seconds of love that the two are enjoying in the English capital between pastries and puddings. A love that promises well.

The accusations and the stories

The very delicate issue that Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano are experiencing shows no signs of abandoning social media. In the middle, for issues of stalking, threats and violence, there are not only lawyers and courts, but also a daughter. Some facts would be better left outside of smartphone rolls.

Charm arrives in Sharm el Sheik

The VIP hairdresser, Federico Fashion Style, has opened his first salon abroad. Now in Sharm el Sheik anyone who wants to have their hair straightened in a salon furnished in marble and gold will be able to do so. And obviously there was no shortage of controversy.

The unexpected wedding

Naike Rivelli, Ornella Muti’s daughter, is getting married. She announced it herself. After seven years of love she will get married to her Roberto.

Pupo beats the cash register

Pupo, the singer of Chocolate Ice Cream, said that years ago he paid for a dinner, salty but not very salty, for Tony Effe. Not only the trapper was there, but also Giuseppe Cruciani and Rovazzi. The group of 11 people dined on champagne and truffles and the bill was 5,550 euros. Now Pupo expects Tony to reciprocate, since he has become famous.

The Gobbo shot

Criticism as if it rained on Chiara Ferragni. The influencer is currently on holiday in St Moritz, Switzerland, with some friends and probably Giovanni Tronchetti Provera (even if he never appears in the photo). She is taking criticism for the caption written accompanying the shots that immortalize her while rolling in the snow happy and blissful. “Honestly my dream life” or “honestly the life I dreamed of”. What exactly he was referring to is difficult to understand given that in the photos of the post he is basically playing snowballs. Maybe he would like to move to the mountains? Well she didn’t go so well with the lake… Maybe the fresh air could help her keep the relationship young…