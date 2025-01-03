Ferragni pregnant, Corona visionary, Belen lesbian and other gossip to read over the weekend

Culture

Ferragni pregnant, Corona visionary, Belen lesbian and other gossip to read over the weekend

Ferragni pregnant, Corona visionary, Belen lesbian and other gossip to read over the weekend

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Ferragni pregnant, Corona visionary, Belen lesbian and other gossip to read over the weekend
How much you can drink to avoid exceeding the blood alcohol level required by the Highway Code: the tables
MP’s gaffe: “Italy has built a wall on the border with Turkey”