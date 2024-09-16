Film adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Life of Chuck” triumphs at Toronto film festival

The latest film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck, starring Tom Hiddleston, won the most coveted award at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sunday.

The People’s Choice Award at TIFF, North America’s biggest film festival, is considered a barometer for the Oscars, having in recent years predicted some of the winners in the best film category, such as “Green Book” and “Nomadland.”

Directed by Mike Flanagan, “The Life of Chuck” is based on King’s 2020 novel of the same name. Charles Krantz, played by British director Hiddleston, is a banker whose story is told in reverse chronological order and against a rather apocalyptic backdrop.

Mark Hamill and Chiwetel Ejiofor complete the cast of the film, which had its world premiere in Toronto but still lacks a distributor. A situation that should change after Sunday’s win.

“The Life of Chuck” was followed in second place by the bold musical comedy “Emilia Perez” about a transgender drug dealer and, in third place, by “Anora,” the Cannes Palme d’Or winner about the life of an erotic dancer in New York.

TIFF once again attracted a host of celebrities this year, from Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie to Jude Law, Salma Hayek and Denzel Washington.

In 2023, the Audience Award went to “American Fiction,” which received five Oscar nominations and won the statuette for best adapted screenplay.