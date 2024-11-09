Films to see about the Berlin Wall

From 13 August 1961 to 9 November 1989 the city of Berlin was divided in two by the infamous Berlin Wall, which surrounded the western part of the city, an enclave of the Federal Republic of Germany controlled by the USA, the United Kingdom and France, separating it from the east, of the city and of the country, controlled by the Soviet regime.

Those who did not live through those years will struggle to imagine what is now one of the most dynamic and fashionable European capitals as a city with two faces, with the free (albeit surrounded) citizens of West Berlin living in democracy while those of Berlin East and the entire GDR were subject to the controls and limits imposed by the USSR.

However, those who remember that era know that the Berlin Wall was one of the symbols of the Cold War which for half a century saw the USA and its capitalist system pitted against the communist Soviet Union, with its allies on one side and on the other. ‘other.

And so, to relive those years, from the construction to the fall of the Berliner Mauer, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of that November 9th which saw the reunification of Germany, we offer you a series of films on the topic. For each one we indicate the year of production and a summary of the plot and, where available, the links to watch the films in streaming (free or for rental) on the various platforms.

Goodbye, Lenin! (2003 film)

East Germany, October 1989. Alex’s mother, an activist for social progress in the socialist regime, falls into a coma. He awakens eight months later when, in the meantime, the Berlin Wall has been torn down. Alex couldn’t be happier for his mother’s awakening but he has a big problem: he has to avoid any shock since her heart is still very weak.

The Lives of Others (2006 film)

In East Berlin in 1984, Stasi agent Gerd Wiesler is tasked with keeping playwright Georg Dreyman under constant surveillance through a systematic series of wiretaps. Catapulted against his will into the world of art, Wiesler remains fascinated by the ideas and culture of the writer and his partner, the actress Christa-Maria Sieland. Through reading a book by Brecht, stolen from Dreyman’s house, and then as a consequence of the tragic suicide of a friend of the prisoner, depressed by the fact of no longer being able to work, Wiesler begins to change his opinion on the legality of the regime’s methods.

The Sky Over Berlin (1987 film)

Wandering through a Berlin still divided by the wall and observing its humanity, the angel Damiel falls in love with Marion, a French trapeze artist. Encouraged by Peter Falk, in town to shoot a film about Nazism and who turns out to be a former angel himself, Damiel decides to abandon immortality in favor of earthly life.

Bridge of Spies (2015 film)

Lawyer James Donovan finds himself embroiled in the Cold War and must negotiate the release of Francis Gary Powers, whose Lockheed U-2 plane was shot down over Russia.

The Spy Who Came in from the Cold (1966 film)

Oscar nominee Richard Burton is the British agent who refuses to “come in from the cold” to take on an office job.

A Dream for You (2019 film)

Berlin, summer 1961: Emil works as an extra at the Babelsberg Studio and falls madly in love with the French dancer Milou. The two were made for each other, but on August 13, 1961, construction of the Wall began and they had to separate. Reuniting seems impossible, until Emil concocts a rather daring plan. A true cinematic gem, full of love and magic.

Die Mauer – the Wall (documentary film 2019)

It was one of the most insurmountable and lethal barriers that human beings have ever known, capable of keeping a city divided for 28 years and causing the death of hundreds of people. Through real testimonies resulting from a journalistic investigation in the field, the film “The Wall” brings to life unforgettable true stories of determination, courage and faith in the name of freedom.

The Silence After the Shot (2002 film)

When Rita, an RAF terrorist, realizes the failure of the armed struggle, she is forced to go underground. The woman takes refuge in East Germany, where the Stasi provides her with a new identity. From now on she is the worker Susanna Schmidt and, for the former terrorist, a troubled period of continuous changes of residence and identity will begin.

The Tunnel of Freedom (2004 film)

Drama film based on the novel by Ellen Sesta, with K. Rossi Stuart and A. Liskova. Two young Italians, Domenico and Luigi, cross the border into the German Democratic Republic to reach their friend and fellow student Peter for the baptism of their daughter Annette. During the ceremony attended by Peter’s wife, Evelyne, his mother, his friends Thomas and Markus, who like him reside in East Berlin, the news suddenly arrives of the closure of the transit gates between West and East Berlin decided by the Soviet authorities .

Tunnel of Freedom (2021 documentary)

A surprising and unknown story in post-war Berlin: two Italians, Luigi Spina and Domenico Sesta, participate in the construction of the first tunnel to allow escape from East Berlin to West Berlin.

East (2020 film)

1989: a few weeks before the fall of the Berlin Wall, three young people from Cesena, Pago, Rice and Bibi leave the quiet Cesena in search of adventure: a ten-day holiday in Eastern Europe. A journey that will change their lives forever.

