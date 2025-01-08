Finding Her Edge, a new romantic series based on the novel by Jennifer Iacopelli on Netflix

Netflix is ​​planning a new romantic series based on a well-known novel. Lovers of love stories, dreamy series and pure romance, get ready because a long-awaited serial adaptation is about to arrive, that of Finding Her Edge, the novel by New York writer Jennifer Iacopelli.

Released in February 2022, Finding Her Edge is the fourth solo novel by the American writer defined as “romantic and exciting” which tells the story of an elite ice skater, Adriana Russo as she finds herself attracted to two men at the same time: both her old dance partner than the new one.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the book, without distorting the plot, inspired, in its intent, by Jane Austen’s work “Persuasion”, already adapted several times by Netflix, most recently with the 2022 film starring Dakota Johnson.

Showrunner of the series will be Jeff Norton, the executive producer of Geek Girl, the 2024 Netflix title.

Finding Her Edge: the plot in detail

The series will tell the story of three sisters, the Russo sisters, heirs to a figure skating dynasty in crisis. As the middle sister, 17-year-old Adriana is training for the world championships with new partner Brayden who she is attracted to even though she hasn’t completely lost her feelings for her first love and former dance partner, Freddie. Her life gets complicated when she and Brayden pretend to be a couple to get sponsorship to keep the struggling Russo Skating Rink afloat.

Finding Her Edge: who’s in the cast

For now, the protagonists of the story have not yet been chosen.

Finding Her Edge: when it comes out on Netflix

Finding Her Edge could arrive on Netflix in 2026.