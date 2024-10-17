Fine white truffle: where it grows in Italy, how much it costs and differences with the black truffle

The prized white truffle (Tuber magnatum Pico), also known as the Alba Truffle, the Acqualagna Truffle and the Piedmont White Truffle, is the most prized and expensive among truffles. The collection of this underground mushroom of the Tuber genus is open from 1 October to 31 January in central-northern Italy (especially in Piedmont) and central Italy, but it is also found in the Canton of Ticino in Switzerland and in Istria. It has a smooth appearance and a light color ranging from cream to brownish with a whitish or pinkish interior. It only grows spontaneously and is very difficult to cultivate.

What is the prized white truffle: the characteristics and differences with the black truffle

The truffle that we love to grate on a nice plate of pasta is the “fruiting body” (technically ascocarpio or ascoma) of a mushroom of the Tuber genus which carries out its entire life cycle underground, therefore a hypogeal mushroom. The Tuber genus has the particularity of establishing a symbiotic relationship with the roots of some species of trees and shrubs, such as oaks, willows or poplars. This is why truffle hunting only takes place in certain types of woods. This particular mushroom-plant alliance is called mycorrhizal symbiosis and the whole formed by the network of fungal hyphae and the tips of the roots of the plant is called mycorrhiza. In a mutual benefit, the fungus receives nutrients from the plant and makes available water and mineral salts that it draws from the soil.

The prized white truffle has a fruiting body ranging from cream to light yellowish brown, sometimes with pinkish spots. The surface is rather smooth, of very variable dimensions. A curiosity about the nomenclature of the white truffle Tuber magnatum Pico whose name Pico derives from the surname of the discoverer of three of the most important European truffle species (Tuber magnatum, T. albidum And T. rufum). It was the doctor from Turin Vittorio Picoor Picco, who lived in the mid-18th century and was the author of a treatise on mushrooms. He defined the white truffle, due to its quality, as the “magnates’ truffle” hence Tuber magnatum Pico .

Fine white truffle (Tuber magnatum Pico) harvested in the hills of San Miniato, in Tuscany. Credit: Lucarelli, via Wikimedia Commons



There are approximately 63 species of mushrooms currently classified as Tuber. In Italy there are 25 of these 9 are edible and 6 are considered high quality: the white truffle of Alba (Tuber magnatum Pico), the prized black truffle (Tuber melanosporum), the scorzone (Tuber aestivum), the whitebait (Tuber borchii), the winter (Tuber brumale) and the smooth black truffle (Tuber macrosporum).

How much does the prized white truffle cost per kg and why is it so valuable

The current price, in October 2024, of the prized white truffle is around €4500/kg. The price can vary depending on the climatic conditions, so much so that in years with very dry summers and low production, such as in 2007 and 2021, prices reached even 7000 €/kg. The reason why it is so expensive lies in the combination of two factors: it is rare (it only grows in some specific areas) and it is very difficult to cultivate, so it is not easy to find and you can only count on spontaneous production.

Because the white Alba truffle has such an intense aroma

The underground mushrooms, developing underground, cannot disperse the spores through the wind and therefore had to develop such an intense odor as to attract animals which, by feeding on the truffle, manage to spread the spores. This is why all truffles, but in particular the white truffle, have a large number of very intense volatile odorous substances that truffle dogs recognize well. The prized white truffle has over 60 volatile organic compounds and in particular bis(methylthio)methane, a substance now used as a flavoring for truffle-scented foods. The aroma is also influenced by the place of harvest, the season and by a series of mycoorganisms and yeasts that can characterize the soil. Fans of the white truffle eat it strictly raw and cut into thin slices, thus managing to recognize aromas reminiscent of garlic, hay, honey, and some spices.

Where is the prized white truffle found in Italy and what are the associated plants

The Alba truffle lives below 700 meters above sea level on marly or calcareous soils and is found associated with oaks, but also with poplar, willow and hazel. It is widespread in Canton of Ticino in Switzerland, in Istria and in some Italian regions: Piedmont, Marche, Tuscany, Umbria, Emilia-Romagna, Abruzzo, Molise and Campania. For the production of white truffles, three plants are essentially used: the English oakthe downy oak and the white hornbeam. Currently, the pressure due to collectors and ongoing climate change are negatively interfering with the spontaneous presence of this species, which is already quite rare.

Fine white truffle vs. prized black truffle, the differences

In terms of appearance, the black truffle is prized smaller on average of the prized black truffle. The latter also features ascocarps black and very wrinkled.

Prized black truffle (Tuber melanosporum).



There are also differences in growth and cultivation that make the prized white truffle rarer and more expensive than the black one. The latter in fact grows on wider altitude bands (from 100 meters up to 1100 metres), is present in a good part of Europe and, above all, can be cultivated through the mycorrhization of some plants. The first truffle farm of prized black truffles dates back to 1810 and was created in France.