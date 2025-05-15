Finland will bring the maximum age of the reservists to 65: 125 thousand more soldiers in the event of war

The Finnish government wants to bring the age limit to 65 years of age to be summoned to the reservists of the army, compared to the current 60. The goal is to increase the armed force available in the event of war and bring the total number of reservists to one million by 2031. His approval would lead to adding 125 thousand men and women to the active reserve of the country.

The project has been put in public consultation, as required by the Finnish legislative process, and should arrive in Parliament within the summer break and, if approved, will come into force in 2026.

Popular defense and leverage obligation

In Finland military service is mandatory for all men and optional for women. Every year about 21 thousand people complete military service, and male citizens must serve for a variable duration between 165, 255 or 347 days, depending on the role and training expected: the longer periods apply to officers, non -commissioned officers and particularly responsibility assignments. Once the active service is concluded, the conscripts automatically enter the reserve.

Planes are not enough

“The defense capacity of Finland is based on the general conscription, on a trained reserve and on a strong desire to defend the country”, explained the Minister of Defense AMA HAKKANEN, according to which “increasing the maximum age of the reservists, we give to more people the opportunity to participate in national defense”. “It is not enough to invest in equipment, great hunting acquisitions and army reforms: the participation of Finnish citizens also serves,” the exponent of the national coalition party told public TV.

A popular army

Currently the Finnish military reserve has about 870 thousand units. The new age roof would allow you to reach the milestone of the million reservists within six years. A choice that reflects the growing concerns for national security after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia by Vladimir Putin in 2022, which led the nation to join the NATO the following year, ending its historic neutrality.

The Finnish defensive model is based on reduced active force and an army of reservists capable of being mobilized rapidly in the event of conflict.