Five films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this week

Looking for tips on what to stream on Prime Video in the next few days? Here, like every Monday, are our streaming recommendations picked from the latest releases and expiring titles.

Among the new features we would like to point out first of all the release of the biographical sports film Unstoppable, and then also the German thriller The Calendar Killer, while if you like anime take a look at Übel Blatt.

Among the films about to expire we would like to point out Brian Banks – La Partita Della Vita, The Front Runner – The vice of power and (only if you are a big fan of that car manufacturer) Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Unstoppable (US film) – release date 16 January

The true and emotional story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), born with one leg, whose indomitable spirit and unwavering determination led him to defy difficulties and chase his dreams. With the love and support of his mother Judy (Jennifer Lopez), and the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony faces adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team.

The Calendar Killer (film Germany) – release date 16 January

When Jules (Sabin Tambrea) starts his shift at a women’s support line to help them get home safely, everything suggests a peaceful Saturday evening. That is, until he receives a phone call from a young mother named Klara (Luise Heyer), who claims she will die that same night at the hands of a notorious, woman-obsessed killer. He has given her an ultimatum: either Klara kills her husband (Friedrich Mücke) or she will be murdered that same night. Thus begins the woman’s desperate escape from the so-called “Calendar Killer”, accompanied by Jules on the phone, as her only hope of salvation.

Übel Blatt (anime TV series) – release date 11 January

Fourteen warriors were ready to avoid an invasion but seven remain: three die in action, four are killed for betraying the empire. In reality, it was the Seven Heroes who betrayed their companions to have the glory all for themselves. Ascheriit was their victim, but now, twenty years later, he is back for revenge.

Brian Banks – The Game of Life (2021 film) – deadline 16 January

A football player’s dreams of playing in the NFL are cut short when he is wrongly convicted and sent to prison. Years later, he fights to clear his name within an unjust system.

The Front Runner – The vice of power (2019 film) – expiry date 16 January

The Front Runner – The Vice of Power, the film directed by Jason Reitman, tells the unfortunate story of the democratic candidate Gary Hart who in 1988 was forced to abandon the presidential election race due to an illicit relationship with Donna Rice (Sara Paxton) . In his place, Michael Dukakis won the ticket and, as we know, was defeated by the Republican George Bush.

Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend (2022 film) – deadline January 18

“Lamborghini” brings to the screen not only the life of the historic founder of the Lamborghini car company, from his modest beginnings as a tractor manufacturer to his infamous rivalry with Enzo Ferrari, but also the history of 1950s Italy, a country engaged in the complex transition towards a new industrialized modernity.

