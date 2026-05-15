Five films and four TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (15-17 May)

Weekend of unmissable events on Prime Video. In this weekend in mid-May, in fact, there are promising new releases, such as the romantic comedy Off Campus, but also touching epilogues, such as that of The House of Spirits and Good Omens 3; and then there is the penultimate episode before the end of The Boys 5. For those looking for a film, there is the thriller Relay: Dangerous Information coming out, but as always take a look at the expiring titles section. The choice is yours and happy viewing!

The Boys 5 episode 7 (USA action / dramedy TV series) – out May 13th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 1-2 available from 8/04, then one episode per week until 20/05

Episode title: The Frenchman, the female and the man called Breast Milk. Now that Homelander has taken V1, defeating him requires a ruthless change of plan. But Homelander doesn’t like it when others have plans that affect him.

The trailer and review of The Boys 5

How The Boys 4 ended

The ending of Gen V 2, which you need to know to understand The Boys 5

Gen V 3 won’t be there: Prime Video cancels The Boys spin-off

The House of Spirits ep. 6-7-8 (Chile drama TV series) – released on 5/13

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, the first 3 from 4/29, then new episodes every week until the finale on 5/13

Title of episodes: Little Alba, The Terror, The Hour of Truth. The story has reached the fourth generation of women: after Nivea, Clara and Blanca, little Alba is now the new protagonist.

The trailer and review of The House of Spirits

Good Omens 3 (final film of UK TV series, fantasy comedy genre) – releases May 13th at 9.00am

Good Omens 3 picks up where the ineffable story left off in season two, with the beloved and unlikely duo of the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley returning to face their most epic and personal adventure yet. Their thousand-year-old friendship has fallen apart since Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) accepted the offer to return to Heaven, leaving Crowley (David Tennant) behind. Now, as the new Supreme Archangel, Aziraphale is tasked with overseeing the Second Coming, a monumental responsibility that weighs heavily on him, made all the more difficult as his plans cause consternation among the other angels. Meanwhile, a heartbroken Crowley finds himself hitting rock bottom, wandering the streets of Soho.

As the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Aziraphale and Crowley must confront their relationship, heal old wounds, and rediscover their bond. Between London gangsters and infernal threats, they will face personal betrayals and the complexity of their emotions in this timeless expedition. Together, they must decide whether their friendship – and the world itself – is worth saving.

The trailer and review of Good Omens 3

How Good Omens 2 ended

Off Campus (US TV series, sentimental genre) – release date May 13th at 9:00 am

Number of episodes and release mode of Off Campus: 8 binge episodes

Set in a college setting and based on the bestselling book series of the same name, Off Campus follows the players of an elite ice hockey team and the women in their lives as they grapple with love, grief, and self-discovery as they forge deep friendships and lasting bonds and navigate the complexities that come with the transition to adulthood. The first season follows the funny and passionate “opposites attract” love story between Hannah, a singer-songwriter with a reserved personality, and Garrett, a star hockey team at Briar University. The series is based on the worldwide successful books by Elle Kennedy, and adapted into a TV series by Louisa Levy.

The trailer and review of Off Campus

Relay: Dangerous Information (thriller film 2024 USA) – release date 11 May

A broker of lucrative deals between corrupt companies and whistleblowers breaks his own rules.

Dances with Wolves (USA 1990 drama film) – expiry date 16 May

In 1863, during the American Civil War, Lieutenant John Dunbar is transferred to a remote outpost in the West. Lover of adventure and seduced by the charm of the great prairies, he comes into contact with a tribe of red Indians, gradually becoming one of them and rejecting white culture, the bearer of death and destruction. A blockbuster film winner of 7 Oscars.

The wife – living in the shadows (USA drama film 2018) – expiry date 16 May

Behind every great man there is always a great woman. It’s a shame that, very often, she is forced to live in the shadows. Joan Castleman sacrifices her talent and dreams for forty years, letting her husband, the charismatic Joe, take over the authorship of her works. Until in Stockholm, during the awarding of the Nobel Prize for Literature, something changes.

Neverwas – The Neverland (fantasy film USA 2008) – expiry date 16 May

A successful psychiatrist, Zach Riley, abandons his academic career to return to the place where he grew up and where his father had written a very successful children’s book about a magical kingdom: Neverwas. He will start a new job in a mental institution and it is here that he will meet an eccentric patient who seems to know some important secrets about the fairy tale that never exists…

Father Stu (dramedy film USA 2022) – expiration date May 20

Based on a true story, Father Stu is an unflinchingly sincere, funny, and uplifting story about finding purpose where you least expect it. After surviving a terrible motorcycle accident, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) wonders if he can use his second chance to help others find their path