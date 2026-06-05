These Latin American countries do not need a visa to travel to Canada and the US and watch the 2026 World Cup matches

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Given the proximity of the 2026 World Cup in North America, interest is growing in knowing which Latin American citizens need a visa to attend. Those who aspire to enter USA under the Visa Waiver Program they must process the ESTA permit before their flight. The Department of Homeland Security clarifies that this benefit applies only to tourist or commercial stays of up to 90 days, so it excludes study activities or formal employment.

On the other hand, Canada requires most Latin fans to obtain a conventional visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) if they arrive by air. According to the official Canadian immigration site, this digital document is electronically linked to the traveler’s passport and is valid for five years or until it expires. It is vital to consider that said approval does not guarantee automatic access, since the final determination rests with the immigration officer at the airport.

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Which Latin American countries enter Canada and the US without a visa for the World Cup?

Among the most relevant countries in terms of immigration exemption for the 2026 World Cup, the following stand out:

Chili: It is the only country in the region that has direct visa-free access to the US thanks to the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). Through the ESTA electronic authorization, its citizens can also access this benefit to enter Canadian territory.

It is the only country in the region that has direct visa-free access to the US thanks to the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). Through the ESTA electronic authorization, its citizens can also access this benefit to enter Canadian territory. Argentina: In the case of Canada, Argentine citizens may be eligible for the eTA instead of a traditional visa if they meet specific criteria, such as having a valid US visa or a recent Canadian one.

In the case of Canada, Argentine citizens may be eligible for the eTA instead of a traditional visa if they meet specific criteria, such as having a valid US visa or a recent Canadian one. Mexico: Mexican citizens can apply for the eTA for Canada under the same conditions as a previous US or Canadian visa.

Mexican citizens can apply for the eTA for Canada under the same conditions as a previous US or Canadian visa. Costa Rica: Similar to Argentina and Mexico, you can access simplified entry to Canada with eTA, as long as you meet certain requirements.

Similar to Argentina and Mexico, you can access simplified entry to Canada with eTA, as long as you meet certain requirements. Panama: You can also apply for the eTA before traveling by plane, under specific eligibility criteria.

You can also apply for the eTA before traveling by plane, under specific eligibility criteria. Uruguay: Uruguayan citizens may be eligible for the eTA if they meet particular immigration conditions.

How is the visa for Canada and the US processed?

The immigration mechanisms to enter both countries vary depending on the destination and the nationality of the traveler:

Canada – Immigration permits:

Visitor Visa (TRV): traditional procedure that includes financial documentation, biometrics and evaluation of the reasons for the trip.

traditional procedure that includes financial documentation, biometrics and evaluation of the reasons for the trip. Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA): digital application, linked to the passport, valid for multiple entries and generally faster than a traditional visa.

United States – Immigration permits:

B1/B2 visa: Traditional visa for tourism or business, requested at an embassy or consulate with an interview and supporting documents.

Traditional visa for tourism or business, requested at an embassy or consulate with an interview and supporting documents. Visa Waiver Program (VWP) + ESTA: program that allows visa-free travel for tourism or business for up to 90 days; requires applying for ESTA online before traveling.

Specific procedures in vignettes:

Canada – eTA:

Complete the online application with your passport details.

Pay the corresponding fee.

Receive the authorization linked to the travel document.

Bring the passport that was used to apply for the eTA when traveling.

United States – THIS: