Five films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend

If you’ve got your popcorn and cover out and are looking for advice on what to watch this weekend on Prime Video, take note of our Friday streaming recommendations.

Among the new features we point out the season finale of The Rings of Power 2, season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina and the film House of Spoils, while among the non-original Prime titles there are the action movie Still a Chance and the cult series Fargo.

Moving on to content close to expiration, we would like to point out three films: the irreverent comedy Sausage Party – The Secret Life of a Sausage, the dramatic Rescue Dawn and the horror The Last Vampire. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

The Legend of Vox Machina 3 (Original animated series) – release date 3 October

Release Mode: 12 episodes, 3 released each week

Everything is at stake in the highly anticipated third season of The Legend of Vox Machina. The Chromatic Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire as the Ash King hunts Vox Machina. Our group of friendly misfits will have to face the demons within each of them (and those that threaten them without) – in an attempt to save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei and all of Exandria.

House of Spoils (Original film) – release date 3 October

House of Spoils follows the story of an ambitious chef (Ariana DeBose) who opens her first restaurant on a remote property, where she must deal with chaos in the kitchen, a shady investor, strong doubts about her abilities… and with the powerful spirit of the previous owner of the estate who threatens to sabotage it at the first opportunity. House of Spoils is an intense and gripping psychological thriller that will make your heart beat faster and your mouth water.

The Rings of Power 2 (Original TV series, episode 8) – release date 3 October

Fargo (TV series 2014, seasons 1-4) – release date 1 October

A drifter named Lorne Malvo arrives in the small Minnesota town and influences the population with his malice and violence, including the insurance salesman Lester Nygaard.

One More Chance (2024 film) – release date 4 October

After an attack on a black site in Poland, Navy SEAL Jake Harris (Scott Adkins), an expert fighter, survives an assault at an airport by mercenaries attempting to capture high-profile terrorist suspect Amin Mansur. Mansur is the only person who might know the location of a bomb threatening to explode at the State of the Union.

Sausage party – Secret life of a sausage (2016 film) – expiry date 10 October

A sausage and his friends discover that once they end up in a customer’s cart a bad end awaits them. What will they do to save themselves?

Rescue Dawn (2007 film) – expiration date October 10th

For writer Robert Harlan (Rob Lowe), life is a dream come true when his first novel climbs to the top of the best-seller list and he suddenly rises to prominence. But, success consumes him and Robert’s family life falls apart. It will take the prophecy of a mysterious stranger (Christopher Lloyd) for Robert to understand what the most important things are.

The Last Vampire (2010 film) – expiry date 11 October

An unknown epidemic has transformed the world’s population into vampires, and the few remaining humans are captured and bred for their blood. But with blood supplies nearly depleted, vampires begin to sicken and feed on each other.