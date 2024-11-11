Five films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this week

If you are looking for suggestions to choose what to watch on Prime Video this week, there is a title you can’t miss: it’s Alex Cross, the highly anticipated new crime TV series based on the novels by James Patterson.

But while waiting, or after having seen the 8 episodes arriving on Thursday, we suggest some titles that are expiring. As a TV series, we would like to point out that Motherland: Fort Salem will soon be canceled, so be careful if you don’t want to miss it. Among the films, however, we have chosen for you Sisu – The Last Immortal, Shaolin, Bottoms, The Promise and The Tailor of Panama. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Alex Cross (Original TV series) – release date 14 November

Release Mode: 8 episodes all together

The crime/thriller series follows the story of Alex Cross, played by Aldis Hodge, a decorated Washington homicide detective and forensic psychologist who finds himself facing a sadistic serial killer who is littering the city with corpses. As Alex and his partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), track down the killer, a mysterious threat from Cross’s past appears, aiming to undo all his efforts to keep his grieving family together, his career and his life.

The trailer and things to know about Alex Cross

Sisu – The Immortal (2023 film) – expiry date 18 November

During the last desperate days of World War II, a lone miner (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with a squadron of Nazis in the wilds of Finnish Lapland. The Nazis steal his gold, but quickly realize that they haven’t stepped on an ordinary miner’s toes.

Shaolin (2011 film) – expiry date 19 November

The new Republic of China is devastated by internal wars between feudal lords. The brothers and generals Hou and Sung divide the lands between them, but the tension between the two grows irreversibly when Hou is the victim of a conspiracy: he will miraculously find refuge in the Shaolin temple where he can seek redemption and a new life on the path indicated by the Buddha. With a Jackie Chan in great shape.

Bottoms (2023 film) – expiration date November 20th

In this daring comedy, two unpopular high school seniors start a wrestling club to impress and win over the cheerleaders. And their absurd plan works! But have they perhaps gotten themselves into bigger trouble than themselves?

Motherland: Fort Salem (TV series 2020, 2 seasons) – expiration date November 20th

An army of witches trains to fight terrorist threats.

The Promise (2001 film) – expiration date November 21st

A retired police chief vows to catch a child’s killer.

The Tailor of Panama (2001 film) – expiration date November 21st

Against the backdrop of the controversy over the Panama Canal, following its handover by the USA to the Panamanians at the end of 1999, The Tailor of Panama is the story of a former London thug, Harry Pendel, who becomes a popular tailor.