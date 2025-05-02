Five movies and a TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

Whether you do or not bridge for May 1st, like every Friday here we are with our streaming suggestions aimed at the subscribers of first video and caught between the news and the titles expiring in the catalog of the Amazon streaming platform.

For the new releases we point out the film Sequel Another small favor and the Italian documentary True Crime Cold/Open, while among the contents expiring we point out four films of the 90s: The Fan, the juror, Mary Reilly and Ace Ventura La Viappanimali (there is also Mission Africa expiring): the choice is the choice and good weekend!

Cold/Open – On the crime scene (Docu -Serie True Crime genre) – Exit date 30 April

Cold/Open is a new way of telling the True Crime that puts the victim’s body and its history in the foreground. Martina and Federica, the Bouquet of Madness podcons, from their living room of the mystery, put the history of the victims of the victims by the advice of the advice of Dr. Roberta Catania, an expert forensic, who moves among the shadows of these crimes.

Another small favor (original film genre Thriller comedy) – release date 1 May

Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) will find themselves in Italy, in the splendid island of Capri, for Emily’s extravagant wedding with a rich Italian businessman. Together with the fascinating guests, there will be murders and betrayals for a wedding that will have more surprising and breathtaking turns than those that dot the road that from Marina Grande leads to the Piazzetta di Capri.

The Fan – Il Mito (Film 1996) – Date of expiration 5 May

Robert De Niro is a baseball enthusiast obsessed with his favorite player (W. Snipes).

The juror (Film 1996) – Date of expiration 5 May

Demi Moore and Alec Baldwin play in this psychological thriller on a single mother who is mediated in a dangerous plot when it is chosen as sworn at the process of a powerful mafia. A mysterious spectator, called the master, in fact wants to use her to influence the jury. ‘

Mary Reilly (Film 1996) – Date of expiration 5 May

The classic horror history of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde takes on a new chilling face when he lived through the eyes by the domestic faithful of Dr. Jekyll Mary Reilly. Julia Roberts and John Malkovich, together with the author and director of Dangerous Liasons, bring terror to another level while the immortal conflict between good and evil torments the soul of a man.

ACE Ventura – La Vecchipanimali (Film 1994) – Date of expiration 6 May

A bizarre detective specialized in the resolution of cases involving animals is commissioned to find the disappearance mascot of Miami’s football team of Dolphins.