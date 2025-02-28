Five movies and a TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

If you don’t know what to watch this weekend on first videos, even in this weekend in late February and early March, like every Friday, we are here to give you some suggestions. And the first is that you have to choose whether you want to commit yourself or not.

If the answer is no, then give a chance to the very light Lol Talent Show 2: it has some flaws, as we point out in the review that you find linked below, but for some laugh it can be good. If, on the other hand, you want to dedicate a few hours to quality cinema, we would like to point out that out of the release of the evening of the Oscar 2025 – for which it presents itself with two nominations – there is the film The boys of the Nickel. And if after seeing it, you have time for other memorable films, there are stands by me, Code of honor, Moneyball and the other dirty last destination: the choice and good weekend to you!

Lol Talent Show: Whoever makes you laugh is inside 2 (show Original Italy) – Exit date 27th

Number of episodes and output methods: 4 episodes all together

Professional comedians, amateurs and artists of all kinds are back to perform in front of an exceptional jury to play the chance to become part of the cast of the fifth season of Lol: whoever laughs is out. Elio and Katia Follesa, among the most loved protagonists of the past editions of Lol, will take on the role of jurors again and Lillo Petrolo will join them. While Mago Forest, also a veteran of the comedy show, will accompany the judges in search of the next competitor of Lol. There will be four episode guest stars, Edoardo Ferrario, Valeria Graci, Lucia Ocone and Andrea Pisani, who will join the jury and will be able to change the fate of a competitor.

The review of Lol Talent Show 2

The boys of the Nickel (Exclusive film) – release date 27 February

Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead, winner of the Pulitzer prize, Nickel Boys tells the powerful friendship between two young African American who face the heartbreaking evidence of a reformed in Florida together.

Nickel Boys’ trailer

Stand by me – memory of a summer (film 1987) – expiration date 4 March

In a small wooded town of Oregon, a group of friends – Gordie (Wil Wheaton), Chris (River Phoenix), Teddy (Corey Feldman) and Vern (Jerry O’Connell) – are looking for a boy’s corpse. Wanting to appear as heroes in the eyes of their fellow villagers and themselves, they organize a two -day expedition that turns into an Odyssey to discover themselves.

Code of Honor (Film 1992) – Despite date 4 March

A young navy lawyer tries to demonstrate that 2 Marines, accused of having beaten a partner with death, performed the orders of their commander.

The art of winning (film 2012) – expiration date 4 March

The general manager of the Oakland Athletics, Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), challenges the system and stereotypes when he is forced to reconstruct the team from scratch, being able to count on a limited budget.

The other dirty last destination (Film 2005) – Date of expiration March 4th

Paul “destruction” Crewe is a former football superstar found in prison following a car accident while he was drunk. Once inside it becomes the backbone of the singular plan designed by the head of the guards (James Cromwell) determined to entertain the prison staff. Crewe must put together a team of prisoners who will have to deal with the sadistic seconds.