Five Movies and a TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Weekend

Hot weekend in much of Italy, so if you have to stay home during the hottest hours, you might as well drink a lot of water while watching something on Prime Video. Our weekend recommendations start with two new films, One Fast Move for those who love engines and Arthur the King for cinephiles (this is not a mistake).

It’s not new but it just arrived in the catalog and it’s always worth a rewatch the complete collection of the 7 seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Instead, moving on to expiring content we suggest The Invisible Child, Fanboys and above all the unmissable Not So Close. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

One Fast Move (Original film) – release date August 8

One Fast Move is an action-adventure thriller about a young man down on his luck who searches for his estranged father to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. With the help of his small-town sweetheart and a motorcycle shop owner who acts as his mentor, he begins to break down the walls his father’s absence has built.

Arthur The King – Together at any cost (Original film) – release date August 9

Over the course of ten days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond develops between professional adventure racer Michael Light (Mark Wahlberg) and a stray dog ​​he names Arthur. Based on an incredible true story, Arthur The King follows Light as he, desperate for one last chance to win, tries to convince a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes (Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel and Ali Suliman) in the Adventure Racing World Championships in the Dominican Republic. As the team is pushed to the limits of their endurance during the race, Light’s relationship with Arthur will redefine the true meaning of victory, loyalty and friendship.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (TV Series 1992, Seasons 1-7) – Release Date August 5

Buffy’s life is just perfect, until a strange man informs her that destiny has chosen her to fight Lothos, Lefty and their gang of bloodsuckers. And Buffy won’t back down: the cheerleader will become a vampire slayer!

Not So Close (2023 Movie) – Due Date August 16

Based on the #1 New York Times bestseller, Not So Close tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grumpy widower who always wants to have his own way. When a young family moves in next door, he finds himself in the quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, and their relationship blossoms into a bizarre friendship that will turn his life upside down…

A Man Called Otto Review – Not So Close

The Invisible Child (2003 film) – due date August 15

Annie (Rita Wilson) and Tom (Victor Garber) hire Gillian as a nanny for Maggie… who exists only in her mother’s mind. Gillian agrees, but the authorities threaten to take Annie away.

Why You Should Watch M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant Series

Fanboys (2009 film) – expiration date August 14

A group of Star Wars fans descend on Skywalker Ranch to steal a copy of “The Phantom Menace,” so their terminally ill friend can see it before it hits theaters.