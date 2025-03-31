Five movies and a TV series to watch on Prime Videos this week

Like every Monday morning, we return with our streaming advice chosen from the latest news and titles expiring of the first video catalog. Among the new releases we point out the Film Force of Nature, the magical world of Harold and Criature, but above all the series The Bondsman with Kevin Bacon protagonist. Also take a look at the contents that will be deleted in the coming weeks, because you will find films such as the patriot and much more. To you the choice is good week!

Force of Nature: beyond deception (film 2024) – release date 28 March

Five women participate in a hiking retreat, but only four come out on the other side. Federal agents Aaron Falk and Carmen Cooper go to the mountains hoping to find their informant still alive.

The Bondsman (Original series uses Thriller genre) – Release date 3 April

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes Binge (all together)

An assassinated bounty hunter, Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon), is resurrected by the devil in order to capture and return back the demons that escaped from the prison of hell. While chasing demons, Hub will begin to understand how his own sins have led to the condemnation of his soul and will be pushed to seek a second chance in life, love and country music.

The magical world of Harold (film 2024) – release date 4 April

In his book, the adventurous Harold (Zachary Levi) can make anything to come to life, simply by drawing it. When it grows and draws in the physical world, Harold discovers that he has a lot to learn about the real world. When the power of boundless imagination ends up in the wrong hands, it will take all the creativity of Harold and his friends to save his world and the real one.

Criature (Film 2024) – release date 5 April

Mimmo, once a teacher now busy as a street educator in Naples, dedicates herself to the recovery of children to bring them back to the school desks, and allow him to obtain the third -average diploma.

The Patriot (Film 2000) – Date of expiration 2 April

Carolina of the South 1776 Now, however, the tranquility of his life is threatened by the ugly conflict against the British, and Benjamin albeit against discovers that the only way to save his family is to fight for freedom

Underworld (Film 2003) – Date of expiration April 2nd

Selene, a beautiful Vampira warrior, is involved in the struggle between her people and wolf men. Although Selene belongs to the group of “succhiesangia”, ends up falling in love with Michael, a young doctor belonging to the human race that werewolves want to kidnap.

Hunt for the 12th man (film 2018) – expiration date 3 April

Norway, 1943. Twelve resistance fighters cross the North Sea to fight the Germans. But, in a desolate fjord, they are betrayed by a compatriot and attacked by the Germans. Eleven of them are captured, tortured and killed. Only the twelfth man manages to escape becoming the symbol of the Norwegian resistance. Symbol for which you are also willing to die.