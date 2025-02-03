Five movies and three TV series to watch on first videos this week

The month of February starts great on first videos, so if you are looking for suggestions to choose what to see this week, start taking note. Among the news there are the third season of the Animated Series Invincible, the Sit Com Clean State and the film Action the Order. Among the contents expiring, we point out in particular the series The Good Doctor, but also the films desperate chosen, the desert saints, against the divine order and the masterpiece guesses those who come to dinner. To you the choice is good week!

Invincible 3 (Original animated TV series) – Exit date 6 February

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes, the first 3 available from February 6, the following ones to be released individually every Thursday

Based on the award-winning comic book series by Robert Kirkman, co-creator Cory Walker and contributing Creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible tells the story of the seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson who inherits the superpowers of his father and proposes himself to become the greatest defender of the earth, alone, To understand that the task is more demanding than what could ever have imagined. Everything changes when Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, to find out to what extent he will have to go to protect the people he loves.

The trailer and things to know about the new Invincible season

The Order (Film Original USA) – release date 6 February

In 1983 an increasingly violent series of bank robberies, counterfeiting operations and robberies with armored vehicles is instilling terror in the northwest of the United States. Among the confusion of the law enforcement agencies that frant to find answers, a solitary Agent of the FBI stationed in the picturesque and sleepy town of Coeur d’Alene, in Idaho, comes to the conclusion that these are not common criminals thirsty for money , but of a group of dangerous interior terrorists following a radical and charismatic leader, who are transforming a devastating war against the United States government.

Clean State (Original US TV series) – Exit date 6 February

Clean Slate is the new comedy of the legendary producer Norman Lear. The series features Harry Slate (George Wallace), the gruff old -fashioned owner of a car wash in Alabama, who will have to review his beliefs when his son returns home, in the city of Mobile, as a proud trans woman, named Desiree ( Laverne Cox).

Desiree undertakes to recover the difficult relationship with his father, manage their coexistence and confront himself with very different points of view from his. The two will find all the stages of the Coming-OAGE that have missed the first time will be retracted in an exhilarating way.

The Good Doctor (TV series Seasons 1-7) – Expiry date of 8 February

The series tells of a young surgeon suffering from the Savant syndrome who is taken in the pediatric surgery department of a prestigious hospital. Will the question arise: a person who does not have the ability to relate to people can be able to save his life?

Desperate choice (Film 1996) – Expiry date 6 February

The violent husband gets the custody of his daughter, and Jody Murdoch can only kidnap her to protect her and start a new life. Will they find happiness by running away from cities in the city?

Saints of the desert (Film 2002) – Date of expiration 9 February

The police are on the trail of an assassin with a particular modus operandi: it kidnaps women, exploits them to perform her missions and then kills them. When it gives a passage to a self -lace on a road in the desert, everything seems to go as usual: it hopes to involve her in its current work, the assassination of U

Against the divine order (film 2017) – expiration date 10 February

Switzerland, seventies. Nora is a woman looking for emancipation that fights for the recognition of the right to women’s vote. In a democracy that leaves decision -making power only to men, Nora and her friends rebel: in exchange for the abstention to the vote they impose the worst of the abstinences for their men.

Guess who comes to dinner? (Film 1967) – Date of expiration February 13th

After a ten -day holiday in Hawaii, Joanna Drayton returns to his home in San Francisco with John Preetice, his new boyfriend. Despite being a successful doctor and nobody nominated, her parents, Christina and Matthew, are surprised when they discover that John is black.