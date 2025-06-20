Five movies and two TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

This weekend officially marks the beginning of summer, but if you are looking for some advice to decide what to watch on first videos between a dip at the sea and a tail on the highway you are in the right place. And then we first point out the release of the new series The summer of the lost secrets, and the purpose of TV series do not miss the new episode of Nine Perfect Strangers 2. For those who prefer films, there are recent titles both among the new entrances of the catalog and among the expiry content that we have selected for you: make your choice and good weekend!

The summer of lost secrets (US TV series, Young adult drama genre) – release date 18 June

The summer of the lost secrets follows the events of Cadence Sinclair Eastman and its restricted circle of friends, nicknamed “the liars”, during their summer adventures on the private island of grandfather, in New England. Sinclair are the equivalent of the American aristocracy, known for their beautiful appearance, the wealth handed down for generations and the enviable bond that unites them, but, after a mysterious accident that changes forever the life of Cadence, all, including its beloved “liars”, seem to have something to hide.

Nine perfect strangers 2 ep. 6 (TV series Exclusive Thriller genre) – release date 19 June

Number of episodes and calendar release: 8 episodes, the first 2 available from 22 May, with new episodes out every week

The healing path that Masha has thought for his guests is starting towards the conclusion, not without some difficulties.

The body (film 2024) – release date 16 June

A young and ambitious professor of medicine married a wealthy, but high price: his wife controls every aspect of her life. Together with her young lover, architects a plan to get rid of her. When the wife dies of a heart attack, everything seems to go in the right direction, until her body mysteriously disappears from the morgue.

The last revenge (Film 2024) – release date 20 June

In a remote Irish village, Finbar Murphy (Liam Neeson), a retired murderer who fights for his redemption, finds himself involved in a dangerous game with a trio of vendial terrorists. In the land of saints and sinners there are sins that cannot be buried.

50 km per hour (film 2024) – expiration date 25 June

After the death of the father, two brothers who have not been talking about for years have found themselves at his funeral. The motorcycle trip to fulfill the parent’s latest wishes will become an opportunity to face the demons of the past and mend their relationship.

Boy Kills World (Film 2024) – Date of expiration June 26th

A dystopian action film that follows Boy, a dull boy in possession of a vibrant imagination. When his family is assassinated, Boy is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childhood imagination to become a death tool.

Santocielo (Film 2023) – Date of expiration of 27 June

Humanity, “selfish and warfondaia”, needs a new messiah. But just a clumsy angel like Aristide had to send to announce the good news?

