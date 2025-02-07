‘Fontana’, by Francesco Muzzioli

After the monograph on Carmine Lubrano, the second book of the ‘Extravaganti’ series of our Edizioni, dedicated to the Verbovisual poetry by Francesco Fontana, one of the most well -known and supported voices of sound, visual and performative poetry are available.
Francesco Muzzioli analyzes, with a dense critical essay, the work of Giovanni Fontana, with a wide choice of texts, visual works and bibliographic apparatus.
Fountain
Francesco Muzzioli
Vita Nostra Edizioni
ISBN: 979-8307477212
Pag.: 158 – € 12.00