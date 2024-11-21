For the 5 stars, the approval of the new Commission was “a real farce”

“Yesterday we witnessed a real farce.” The opinion of Valentina Palmisano, MEP of the Five Star Movement, on the green light in Parliament for the commissioners of Ursula von der Leyen’s team is clear. Last night it seemed that the green light for the Italian Raffaele Fitto and the Spanish Teresa Ribera was failing at the last second, due to the crossed vetoes of socialists and popular ones. But in the end a compromise was found that everyone agreed on.

Criticism of socialists

“The socialists inserted a note in the letter addressed to the president Roberta Metsola saying that they were in favor of the portfolio but not the vice presidency”, said Palmisano, who then declared: “We are not interested in these power games, we were interested in having a Qualified commission that could take care of citizens”.

The criticisms of Meloni

The Apulian MP also accused Giorgia Meloni of having bowed to the “Brussels elite”. “Brothers of Italy makes yet another turn, becoming the party of the Brussels elite who care nothing about the citizens because this commission is the Commission of militarization, austerity and climate change denial.” The 5 Star exponent also criticized what he believes to be a turnaround by FdI MEPs who “in July were instructed by Meloni to vote against von der Leyen and they did so, now after four months they are preparing to vote in favor of the Commission “.

Matteo Salvini’s League has instead made it known that it maintains its position and does not want to vote of confidence in the von der Leyen II Commission, a different choice compared to the government allies of Forza Italia and Fratelli d’Italia. “In Europe everyone goes their own way,” he attacked.

The fear of a shift to the right

Palmisano said she was also worried about the shift to the right of the Community Assembly, with the People’s Party having repeatedly allied themselves with the radical right parties to pass measures against the will of the centre-left. “It is always negative that political forces that think differently about the fundamental issues of Europe come together based on a completely fragile agreement. I am afraid of how these five years will be faced. Face them with forces that come together to This scares me a lot, we have already seen what a Commission that leans to the right on environmental issues means”, said the deputy.