For the centre-left Liguria it was an empty net penalty, but Conte took it

Culture

For the centre-left Liguria it was an empty net penalty, but Conte took it

For the centre-left Liguria it was an empty net penalty, but Conte took it

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
For the centre-left Liguria it was an empty net penalty, but Conte took it
What is the “brain-eating” amoeba, where is it found, what are the symptoms and why is it so dangerous
The +27 prefix message scam from South Africa is back on WhatsApp: how to defend yourself and recognize it