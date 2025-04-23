For the European Parliament, the plan for the rearma of von der Leyen is "illegal" (in the method)

The mode chosen by Ursula von der Leyen, to make her Rearm Europe plan approve faster, then renamed READINESS 2030, is illegal. It is the opinion of the legal services of the European Parliament, they pronounced against the choice of the president of the European Commission, to resort to the emergency procedure to approve the common loan tool of 150 billion euros for purchases of weapons by the member countries.

The accelerated procedure, provided for by article 122 of the Treaty of the EU function, allows you to pass the provision only through the vote to the EU Council, therefore of the governments of the 27 member countries, without passage to the European Parliament. But the legal affairs commission of the Eurocamera (Juri) unanimously voted the legal opinion according to which the move of Von der Leyen would be contrary to the treaties.

Now the ball will pass to the president of the Community Assembly, Roberta Metsola, who will have to evaluate the next steps to be taken. The popular Maltese could write a letter to Von der Leyen, to bring the discontent back or, if he wanted to choose the path of the head -on clash, even start a procedure for appeal before the EU court of justice.

League and 5 stars rejoice

To exult for the approval of the text in the legal commission were both the 5 Star Movement and the League. “Climbing the European Parliament and not involving it in the decision -making process on the plan of 800 billion euros to re -enter Europe is illegal, there are no criteria of urgency”, denounces the MEP Mario Furore in a note.

For the 5 -star exponent “Von der Leyen is disavowed and we are ready to bring the case to the European Court of Justice by denouncing the abuse of power of the Commission and the lack of democratic control in the phases of approval of the plan on the rearmament”.

The Carroccio, according to which “the European Parliament itself, with the majority supports the commission, recognizes that the plan is illegitimate”. For the League it is “a political defeat for Von der Leyen and for those who, in the world there are those who work for peace, speak of weapons, ammunition, missiles and tanks and accelerates on the military escalation. A madness that must be stopped”.