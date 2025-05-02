Forever: on Netflix the series taken from the revolutionary book by Judy Blume, when it comes out

The “forever” television series (in original “Forever …”) is the transposition in a contemporary key – by Netflix – of the 1975 Judy Blume novel of the same name, famous for its frankness in telling the first teenage loves. Related by Mara Brock Akil – former author of the cult series “Girlfriends” – and produced with the actress and director Regina King, the series tells the story of two young African American who, in the summer of 2018 in Los Angeles, live the thrill of a feeling that promises to last … forever.

Forever: the plot

Set under the Los Angeles sun, the series follows Keisha Clark and Justin Edwards, two eighteen years old who meet on the eve of the last year of high school. Between beach trips, afternoons in skateboard and long car conversations, the two live together their desire and self -discovery, becoming, mutually, the first great love of their life. While their intimacy grows, he must deal with family expectations, the pressure of peers and the search for an identity in a world full of prejudices.

The novel by Judy Blume to which the series is inspired by has been at the center of numerous disputes: for years in the list of the most censored books in American schools, he challenged the taboos on youth sexuality. The creator of the television series Mara Brock Akil said he considered Blume one of the fundamental influences of his writing, capable of telling the key passages of adolescence with honesty and delicacy. The 2018 setting of Los Angeles is not accidental: according to Brock Akil the city is the place where dreams and passions chase each other, exactly as it happens when a teenager falls in love.

Forever: the cast

Created by Mara Brock Akil starting from the novel by Judy Blume, “forever” sees such a formed cast on stage (actors and respective roles):

Lovie Simone (Keisha Clark)

Michael Cooper Jr. (Justin Edwards)

Xosha Roquemore (Shelly, Keisha’s mother)

Marvin Lawrence Winans III (Jaden, brother of Justin)

Wood Harris (Eric, Justin’s father)

Karen Pittman (Dawn, Justin’s mother)

Barry Shabaka Henley (George, Keisha’s grandfather)

Gallo wings (chloe)

Niles Fitch (Darius)

Paigion Walker (Tiffany)

It is racing Crutchfield (Tammy)

Forever: when it comes out on Netflix

The expected Teen Drama “forever” comes out on Netflix on Thursday 8 May 2025, composed of a total of eight episodes.

Forever: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1rdfqakl6a