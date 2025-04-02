Fountain of Youth – The eternal youth, unveiled the trailer of the new film by Guy Ritchie with Natalie Portman

Fountain of Youth – Eternal youth is the new film starring Natalie Portman coming to Appletv+. It is a story of action on the story of two brothers who travel in search of the mythological source of youth to conquer immortality. Behind the camera is Guy Ritchie while the script is curated by James Vanderbilt. The Apple Original film is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Grantger for Skydance, together with Vinson Films (Tripp Vinson) and Project X Entertainment of Vanderbilt, with Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and Jake Myers, and Radio Silence as executive producers.

The first images of the film in the official trailer have just been revealed. But before seeing it, here is the plot and cast of Fountain of Youth – eternal youth.

Fountain of Youth – Eternal youth: the plot

“Fountain of Youth – Eternal youth” follows two brothers (John Krasinski and Natalie Portman) who find themselves after years of distance and collaborate in a series of robberies around the world in order to find the mythological source of youth. Thanks to their knowledge of history, they will have to follow the clues to solve the mystery, in an epic adventure that will change their lives forever and perhaps will lead them to immortality.

Fountain of Youth – Eternal youth: the cast

The FIM is played by John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moyed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo and Stanley Tucci.

Fountain of Youth – Eternal youth: when it comes out on Appletv+

Fountain of Youth – Eternal youth will make its debut on May 23 on Apple TV+.

The Fountain of Youth trailer – eternal youth

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gb9h0elef0