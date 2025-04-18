Four films and three TV series to watch on first videos on Easter weekend

The Easter weekend has finally arrived and, even if we are in the second half of April, as per tradition in many areas of Italy the weather is inauspicious. So let’s console ourselves with our Friday streaming advice dedicated to first video subscribers.

Among the novelties we first point out the eighth and last episode of La Ruota del Time 3, but also the new animated series for adults #1 Happy Family USA. For motor lovers there is also a special of The Grand Tour, and among the new catalog inputs there is a thriller movie a few years ago. Among the expiring titles, however, we chose a horror film, a dramatic and a romantic one: the choice and good weekend to you!

#1 Happy Family USA (animated series for adults Original uses genre comedy) – release date 17 April

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes Binge (all together)

From the creator Ramy Youssef arrives #1 Happy Family USA, an animated series for adults who protagonists of the irreducible optimists, the Hussein – the most patriotic Muslim family, more peaceful and decidedly not suspected of the Amreeka Post 11 September. With satirical attitude and a comedy at the limit of the nonsense, the series redefines the concept of irony in difficulties, while the Hussein face the early 2000s under the vigilant eyes of their terrified neighbors.

The wheel of the time 3 final episode (Original TV series) – release date 17 April

Episode title: the one who comes with the dawn. Nynaeve, Elayne, Mat and Min face the black Ajah and their future. Moiraine and Lan are preparing to face their destiny. Rand and Egwene set their destiny in motion.

The Not very Grand Tour (Show Original) – Release date 18 April

A nostalgic journey through the most beautiful car adventures, with archival movies and road tests, led by the legendary James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson.

Territory – The gold of the ice (film 2015) – release date 15 April

During the political disgela of the 1960s, the Soviet Union needed gold. After spending years to explore without success, the authorities decided to close the explorations. But the geologist Chinikov is owned by the idea of ​​finding the legendary gold of the territory, the inhospitable land where the tundra meets the Arctic in the extreme North Russian.

Men (Film 2022) – expiration date 21 April

Following a personal tragedy, Harper (Jessie Buckley) withdraws alone in the luxuriant English countryside, hoping to find a place to treat the pain that accompanies it. But from the surrounding woods he seems to materialize something or someone who begins to persecute it. What is initially an underlying restlessness soon turns into a real nightmare.

The Offering (Film 2023) – Date of expiration April 21st

A family struggling with loss is at the mercy of an ancient demon who tries to destroy them from the inside.

MOOD INDIGO – The foam of the days (film 2013) – Date of expiration April 24th

From the Oscar -winning director of “If you leave me you delete you”, a poetic and surreal love story with Omar Sy (almost friends) and Audrey Tautou. Colin, a wealthy Parisian, falls in love with Chloé who is the incarnation of a song by Duke Ellington. The two get married, but, during the honeymoon, Chloé gets sick. Colin has to work a lot for the only care that he keeps his wife alive: fresh flowers.