Four films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend

This weekend, if you go to Prime Video looking for something to watch, there’s something new that you absolutely can’t miss: it’s the TV series Cross, released yesterday with all 8 episodes.

Once that is over, among the new releases in the Prime catalog we highlight the film Long Distance. Otherwise, among the expiring contents there is the legendary fiction Un medico in famiglia, the bittersweet Italian comedy Before Going Away and the American films Fire Squad and Jesus Revolution. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Alex Cross (Original TV series) – release date 14 November

Release Mode: 8 episodes all together

The crime/thriller series follows the story of Alex Cross, played by Aldis Hodge, a decorated Washington homicide detective and forensic psychologist who finds himself facing a sadistic serial killer who is littering the city with corpses. As Alex and his partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), track down the killer, a mysterious threat from Cross’s past appears, aiming to undermine his efforts to keep his grieving family together, his career and his life.

Cross’s review

Long Distance – Without Oxygen (2024 film) – release date 11 November

An asteroid miner is shipwrecked on the surface of an alien planet. To reach the only other survivor of the crash he will have to make his way through a hostile environment, where the danger comes not only from the strange creatures that hunt him, but also from the limited supplies of oxygen.

Fire Squad: Nightmare on Fire (2017 film) – expiration date November 22nd

It is a story of heroism and courage based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a local firefighter unit who, with determination and sacrifice, became one of the most important elite units in the nation. A group of men who protected the community at the cost of their lives, facing the fatal fire with courage and incredible team spirit.

A doctor in the family (TV series 10 seasons) – expiry date 22 November

The sudden death of Elena, victim of a car accident, leaves an unbridgeable void in the life of Dr. Lele Martini and his three children Maria, 12 years old, Ciccio, 10, and Annuccia, just 3 years old. To keep faith with the last decision made together with his wife, Lele moves with his family to a villa in Poggio Fiorito, a suburb on the outskirts of Rome.

Jesus Revolution (2023 film) – expiration date November 25th

A look at the true story of a national spiritual awakening that occurred in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.

Before I Go Away (2023 film) – expiration date November 26th

Luca has a particularly restless best friend to keep at bay, a difficult exam to pass and an ex-girlfriend with whom he has an up-and-down relationship.