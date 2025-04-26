Four intimate and unpublished episodes to truly understand Pope Francis (a great shepherd)

Culture

Four intimate and unpublished episodes to truly understand Pope Francis (a great shepherd)

Four intimate and unpublished episodes to truly understand Pope Francis (a great shepherd)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Four intimate and unpublished episodes to truly understand Pope Francis (a great shepherd)
How to disable the PC webcam and protect it from unauthorized access
On April 25, 2025 Giorgia Meloni became a statesman (Salvini instead …)