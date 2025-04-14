Four movies and four TV series to watch on first videos this week

Easter week full of appointments not to be missed, for first video subscribers, and therefore like every Monday here are our streaming tips chosen between the latest releases and the expiring titles. For the novelties, first of all we point out that this week comes the grand finale of La Ruota of Time 3, but we suggest that you also give a chance to the comic animated series #1 Happy Family USA, and for the nostalgics of Jeremy Clarkson and its four -wheel travel companions there is a special of The Grand Tour; We are in the Easter week but if you miss Christmas, the Cortina Express cinepanettone also arrives, and finally also the ninth season of One Piece. But then there are also the films that will be deleted from the catalog in the next few days, so you carefully make your choices and good visions.

#1 Happy Family USA (animated series for adults Original uses genre comedy) – release date 17 April

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes Binge (all together)

From the creator Ramy Youssef arrives #1 Happy Family USA, an animated series for adults who protagonists of the irreducible optimists, the Hussein – the most patriotic Muslim family, more peaceful and decidedly not suspected of the Amreeka Post 11 September. With satirical attitude and a comedy at the limit of the nonsense, the series redefines the concept of irony in difficulties, while the Hussein face the early 2000s under the vigilant eyes of their terrified neighbors.

The trailer and things to know on #1 Happy Family USA

The wheel of the time 3 final episode (Original TV series) – release date 17 April

For Rand AT’ATor, the reborn dragon, a decisive clash is approaching in the eighth and last episode of this third season of The Wheel of Time.

The Not very Grand Tour (Show Original) – Release date 18 April

A nostalgic journey through the most beautiful car adventures, with archival movies and road tests, led by the legendary James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson.

Cortina Express (Film 2024) – release date 18 April

During the Christmas holidays in Cortina, various characters gather in the snowy mountains. Lucio De Roberti, a Charmannt Viveur, tries to prevent the disastrous marriage of his nephew.

One Piece Season 9: Enies Lobby (Soul Series 2006) – Release date 20 April

Nico Robin is brought from the CP9 to Enies Lobby, also known as the nightless island or judicial island. The straw hat crew has no intention of abandoning their partner, at the cost of getting against the world government.

I wanted a male son (film 2023) – expiration date 18 April

What would you ask the stars if you could express a desire? Alberto, after three females, will have a fourth child and asks that he is male.

The review of I wanted a male son with Enrico Brignano

Dual (Film 2022) – Date of expiration of 20 April

After receiving a diagnosis of terminal disease, Sarah (Karen Gillan) decides to undergo an eventful cloning procedure to help her family overcome mourning. Following a miraculous healing he tries, without success, to get rid of his clone, which brings. By law, a duel to the latest blood.

Freegard agent hunting (Film 2022) – Expiry date of 20 April

The seductive Robert Freegard (James Norton) pretends to be secret agent of the ME5 undercover, circulating countless victims. His scammer career, however, is in the balance when Alice (Gemma Arterton), a woman initially in love with him, misunderstand to feed suspicions about her true identity. Thus, a high -risk manhunt starts …