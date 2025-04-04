Four movies and four TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

Spring has blossomed, but if between one escape and the other you want some suggestions to choose what to watch this weekend on first videos here we are like every Friday. Let’s start with the news, signal the ending of Lol 5, a new episode of La Ruota del Time 3, the new The Bondsman series with all the episodes, the films The magical world of Harold and Criature and finally the fourth season of the historic Fargo series. But as always there are unmissable titles also among the expiring content, then scroll our list to the end so as not to miss some classic films. The choice is to you and good weekend!

The Bondsman (Original series uses Thriller genre) – Release date 3 April

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes Binge (all together)

An assassinated bounty hunter, Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon), is resurrected by the devil in order to capture and return back the demons that escaped from the prison of hell. While chasing demons, Hub will begin to understand how his own sins have led to the condemnation of his soul and will be pushed to seek a second chance in life, love and country music.

The magical world of Harold (film 2024) – release date 4 April

In his book, the adventurous Harold (Zachary Levi) can make anything to come to life, simply by drawing it. When it grows and draws in the physical world, Harold discovers that he has a lot to learn about the real world. When the power of boundless imagination ends up in the wrong hands, it will take all the creativity of Harold and his friends to save his world and the real one.

Criature (Film 2024) – release date 5 April

Mimmo, once a teacher now busy as a street educator in Naples, devotes himself to the recovery of children to bring them back to the school desks, and allow him to obtain the third -average diploma.

LOL: Who laughs is out of season 5 final (show original Italy) – release date 3 April

Fifth and last episode for the fifth edition of Lol. Enrico Brignano, Flora Canto, Tommy Cassi, Alessandro Ciacci, Andrea Pisani and Federico Basso remained playing the final victory. Who won and graduated champion of Lol 5?

The wheel of time 3 episode 6 (Original US series) – Exit date 3 April

Episode title: “The shadow in the night”. It culminates the tension between Egwee and Rand. Moiraine and LAN deal with their destiny.

Fargo Season 4 (TV series 2020) – Release date 1 April

Two criminal organizations, one Italian and an African American, reach a difficult peace when the leaders of both families trade their older children.

Love redemption (Film 2022) – Date of expiration 6 April

Based on the bestseller of Francine Rivers, “Redemption of Love” is the powerful story of an unstoppable love and perseverance, in which the relationship between two young people clashes with the harsh reality of the gold race in California of 1850. It is a shocking story about the power of unconditional and totalizing love.

Ocean Tribe (Film 1997) – Date of expiration 7 April

An unmissable and moving adventure on the ocean. Ten years after the end of the high school, four Californian friends raised on the surfboard, they decide to meet again to help a seriously sick friend of theirs. They want to “free” him from the hospital and leave together with the Vota of Mexico to create the common desire to ride the last wave “.