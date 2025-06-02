Four movies and three TV series to watch on first videos this week

Whether you do the bridge for June 2 or less, like every Monday here we are with our streaming suggestions caught among the latest news and titles expiring of the first video streaming catalog.

If you have already seen what we have recommended in recent days and wait for the new releases, prepare for Il Baracchino, the first Italian animated TV series (for adults) of the Prime. Attention also that this week arrives the grand finale of La Fattoria Clarkson 4, and if you are a fan of Law & Order: special victims units, keep ready for season number 24. Finally, scroll to all to discover the expiring films that we have selected for you. Good choice and good week!

The Baracchino (Italian animated TV series, genre: comedy) – release date 3 June

Number of episodes and output methods: 6 episodes all together

The Baracchino, a former temple of comedy and Mecca of every aspiring comedian, is now in ruins. Maurizio (Lillo Petrolo), the tired and disillusioned owner, is ready to close, but Claudia (Pilar Fogliati) an aspiring idealist art-director, does not surrender. With a bold vision, he organizes an Open MIC evening to relaunch the restaurant, recruiting a group of extravagant and unlikely comedians: Luca Ravenna), a tabagist pigeon pigeon with caustic humor, Leonardo da Vinci (Edoardo Ferrario), the genius Boomer, John Lumano (Daniele Tinti), an absolutely normal human, Marco Rapone) the sad reaper in person, Noemi. Ciambell (Michela Giraud), a sweet with bitter glaze, and Tricerita (Yoko Yamada), a punk triceatopp with eco-anxiety. Together with them, and with the help of Gerri all the handyman (Salvo Di Paola), of the former comedian Sernione Larry Tucano (Pietro Sermonti) and Donato (Frank Matano), a donut with a void inside, Claudia launches into the impossible company to bring the shack back to the days of glory.

The trailer and the things to know on Il Baracchino

Law & Order: Special victims Unit Season 24 (TV series 2023) – Exit date 1 June

The investigators of the Special Victims of New York investigate some heinous sexual crimes, throwing light on the investigative and judicial developments of each specific case.

The Clarkson Fattoria 4 Final episodes (Original TV series Gender Reality Show) – release date 6 June

The fourth season of Clarkson’s Farm also turns to the end, and for Jeremy it is time to budget, as with every farmer. Will he be able to open his so dreamed pub? How will the collections of the fields go? What results will the farms of goats, pigs and cows of Diddly Squat give?

Clarkson’s Farm 4 review

Bad Boys for Life (Film 2020) – Expiry date 5 June

The bad guys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) return together again for a last tour in the highly anticipated bad guys for life.

10 days with Santa Claus (Film 2020) – Date of expiration of 5 June

Sequel of “10 days without a mother”, with F. De Luigi and D. Abatantuono. On the north pole, at Christmas, the Rovelli will have a hilarious meeting-clash with Santa Claus.

LIFE – not exceeding the limit (film 2017) – expiry date 6 June

Six components of an international space station are struggling with the greatest discovery in humanity: the first evidence that certify the existence of life on Mars. As the research continues, the methods used by them will have unexpected consequences and the alien life will show more intelligent than they believed.

All Saints (Film 2017) – Expiry date 6 June

History of Michael Spurlock, seller who became a shepherd who used his small church to host a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, the group risked everything to build a common future.