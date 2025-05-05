Four movies and three TV series to watch on first videos this week

The spring bridges and parties are behind them, but like every Monday here we are in help of those looking for advice to decide what to watch on first videos in the week that comes. And then we point out that among the novelties of the catalog there is a “meatball” documentary narrated by the voice of Phoebe “Fleabag” Waller-Bridge, the science fiction film The Assessment with Elizabeth Olsen, and then (even if they are not exactly first visions) the film Boss Level and the Covert Affairs series. And let’s not forget the expiring content, including the 2017 film Power Rangers, the Italian film Cento Domenici and the legendary 1985 series by Lupine III. To you the choice is good week!

Octopus! (Docu -Serie Nature Original) – Exit date 8 May

Exit mode: 2 Binge episodes (all together)

The documentary, narrated by the voice of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, transports the spectators to the otherworldly depths to discover one of the smartest and most mysterious life forms of the earth, the giant octopus of the Pacific. In the documentary there is an eclectic mix of characters with a particular bond with these creatures, by the scientist who tries to save them, to the explorer who tries to understand them, passing through the actor and comedian appointed to Emmy Tracy Morgan, who is obsessed with it. Their adventures will make us laugh, cry and question our place on this planet.

The Assessment – The evaluation (Film 2025 Original gender science fiction) – release date 8 May

In the near future in which parenting is rigidly controlled, the compulsory seven -day evaluation of a couple who want a child turns into a psychological nightmare and forces them to question the foundations of their society and what human really means.

Boss Level (Film 2021 Action genre) – release date 1 May

Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo), a former special forces agent, is forced to relive a temporal loop every day that ends continuously as soon as a group of hired assassins does it out. Despite having reached 100 deaths, Roy continues to prepare better against the events and enemies that he has known for too long, until the final clash with Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson).

Boss Level is not the best film on temporal loops, but deserves a chance (review)

Covert Affairs (TV series 2010, seasons 1-5) – release date 3 May

Annie Walker (Piper Perabo) is a young, promising CIA recruit. When there is still a month to the end of the training course, it is surprisingly promoted to operating agent on the field …

One hundred Sundays (Film 2023) – Date of expiration May 14th

Antonio, a former worker of a nautical construction site, leads a quiet life: he plays bowls with friends, he takes care of his mother, has an ex -wife and Emilia, his only and very beloved daughter who one day announces that he is getting married. Antonio is full of joy and wants to give her the reception of her dreams with the savings of a lifetime. However, the bank seems to hide something.

Power Rangers (Film 2017) – Expiry date of May 15th

Five normal teenagers must turn into superheroes when they discover that the city of Angel Groove, and the whole world, suffer a serious alien threat that could lead to the total disappearance of the planet.

Lupine the 3rd – Third series – Historical dubbing (Anime TV series 1985) – Date of expiration 12 May

Probably the most light -hearted and headed series among all those dedicated to the gentleman thief. For the first time in streaming with his historical dubbing!