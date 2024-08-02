Four Movies and Three TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Weekend

It’s the first weekend of August, and whether you’re leaving, already on vacation, or not yet, you might find a list of new and not-so-new titles to watch on Prime Video these days useful.

Let’s start with the news by reminding you of the release of two TV series: the Italian dramedy Sul più bello and the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. Finally, the film Tutti tranne te is also free in the catalog, and finally we point out the arrival on the Amazon streaming platform of the 6 seasons of the legendary Lost. Finally, the expiring contents: we have selected for you the films The Hurt Locker, Analisi di un delitto and How to Be a Latin Lover. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Sul più bello – The series (Original TV series – comedy genre) – release date July 29

On the Most Beautiful – The Series is the story of Marta, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, and her best friends Jacopo and Federica. They have always been a family, supporting each other and sharing good and bad times. Now that they are grown up, they have to face new challenges: love, marriage, finding their dream job. What Marta is not prepared for, however, is the loss of Federica in a tragic accident. This casts a shadow on her life that she will be able to dispel with the help of some old friends, like Jacopo, her boyfriend Dario and Gabriele (Marta’s ex), and some new ones, like Aurora (Federica’s girlfriend) and Nicola, a charming man who participates with Marta in a support group for people with terminal illnesses.

Batman: Caped Crusader (Animated TV Series) – Release Date August 1

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant, and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of terror. Forged in the fires of tragedy, wealthy Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human: BATMAN. His personal crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) and Gotham City Hall, but his heroic actions ultimately generate deadly and unforeseen consequences.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary eyes of executive producers JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on the characters from DC, Batman: Caped Crusader is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. In addition to Abrams, Reeves and Timm, executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich and Sam Register.

Batman: Caped Crusader Characters and Things to Know

Lost (TV Series 2005, Seasons 1-6) – Release Date July 30

The survivors of the plane crash get to know each other.

Everyone But You (2024 Movie) – Release Date August 2

In the edgy comedy “Anyone But You,” Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) seem like the perfect couple. But after a surprising first date, something turns their fiery attraction cold as ice—until the two unexpectedly find themselves together at a wedding in Australia. So they do what two grown adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

The Hurt Locker (2008 film) – expiration date August 9

A team of bomb disposal experts specializing in the search and neutralization of mines in Iraq is about to enter one of the many cities ravaged by war. Each member of the team knows that anyone could be an enemy.

Analysis of a Crime (1999 film) – due date August 8

After being disbarred, a lawyer decides to publish a detective novel despite knowing that the same novel has already been written by another writer thought to be dead. When it turns out that the crimes described in the novel are actually unsolved cases, the lawyer becomes the prime suspect. With Cuba Gooding Jr.

How to Be a Latin Lover (2022 Movie) – Due Date August 8

Latin lover Maximo, now aging, is suddenly dumped by the old woman he married for money and moves in with his estranged sister Sara and her ten-year-old nephew Hugo. Determined to return to his life of comfort and luxury, Maximo uses Hugo to meet a rich widow, but discovers that love has to be earned.