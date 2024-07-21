Four Movies and Three TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Weekend

If you’re looking for tips on what to watch on Prime Video this weekend, you might want to consider hoping for bad weather to catch everything.

Because the season 4 finale of The Boys is out, but also the entire new series Those About to Die, and if you love the genre there is also the return of the original Betty La Fea. And this is only for the new TV series, because among the new films there is My Spy The Eternal City and among the expiring titles we point out Ghost in the Shell, Bring It On and After.Life . The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

The Boys Season 4 Finale (Original TV Series – Action Genre) – Release Date July 18

Episode Title: Season 4 Finale

My Spy The Eternal City (Original film – genre action) – release date July 18

By popular demand, the dynamic duo of My Spyveteran CIA agent JJ ​​(Dave Bautista) and his 14-year-old stepdaughter and protégé Sophie (Chloe Coleman), reunite to save the world when a school choir trip to Italy is suddenly disrupted by a diabolical nuclear plot targeting the Vatican.

Those About To Die (Exclusive TV Series – Historical/Drama) – Release Date July 19

Bread and CircusesRome 79 BC: The center of the Roman Empire is the richest city in the world, and a great influx of slaves pours in from the growing empire as labor. The Roman populace, bored, restless, and increasingly violent, is kept in check by two things: free food and spectacular entertainment with chariot races and gladiatorial combat.

Those About To Die explore the world of these games, characterized by bloodlust, greed for money, power struggles and corruption. The games at the Circus Maximus are controlled by four corporations owned by the Patricians: the Blue, Red, White and Green factions, and, in Rome, having a share of these four factions is considered the most precious thing. The plebs’ taste for entertainment becomes increasingly cynical and bloodthirsty, and a new stadium designed specifically for gladiatorial combat becomes necessary: ​​the Colosseum. The size of the stadium, as well as the grandeur of the fights between gladiators and animals, is enormous, as is the crime associated with the thriving gambling ring. Underground, beneath the stands, thousands of people work and live, and among them are thousands who would die for the games.

Betty la Fea – The story continues (Original Colombia TV series – comedy genre) – release date July 19

What comes after “happily ever after”? Two years after leaving Ecomoda, Betty is still married to Armando but on the verge of divorce, desperately trying to connect with her teenage daughter and wondering if she is happy with the path she has chosen. Roberto, Armando’s father and founder of Ecomoda, has passed away and his last wish is for Betty to return to the company. Betty will have to rebuild her relationship with her daughter, take control of Ecomoda as president and decide whether to reconcile with Armando, who is determined to win her affections back. Betty will reunite with the mischievous gossips of the “Cuartel de las Feas”, the vain and arrogant Hugo Lombardi and the seductive gold digger Patricia “La Peliteñida”, each of whom have gone through their own changes and struggles over these 20 years.

Ghost in the Shell (1996 film) – expiration date July 23

The year is 2029, and the world is now interconnected by a massive electronic network. The network itself has become a battlefield for Tokyo’s Section Nine security team, who have been assigned the task of apprehending the Puppet Master. The investigation is assigned to Major Motoko Kusanagi, who immediately proves to be far more powerful than her human counterpart.

Bring It On (2000 film) – expiration date July 21

The origin of the whole affair is a theft committed by a former captain of a group of what we call ‘pom pom girls’ and that Americans call ‘cheerleaders’. This prevents them from participating in the annual ‘high school’ championship.

After.Life (2009 film) – due date July 23

After a car accident, a young woman who is between life and death meets a funeral director who seems to have the gift of passing the dead to the afterlife.